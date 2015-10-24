Steve Matthews / October 24 at BELMONT

1

6 Furlongs. (Inner Turf). Maiden Special Weight. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $70,000. Post -- 12:25 p.m.

1 Freedom Seven(L1) 121 Saez x-x-x Albertrani 12-1

2 Brimstone 121 Ortiz x-x-x Matz 12-1

3 River Knight(L) 124 Silvera 2-2-2 Pringle 8-1

4 Memory Keeper(L) 121 Franco 2-10-6 Morley 10-1

5 Pop the Hood(L1) 121 Arroyo 9-7-x Ubillo 20-1

6 Grand Sky(L) 121 Lezcano 4-8-5 Casse 3-1

7 Junger(L) 124 Castellano 3-4-8 Hertler 10-1

8 Dream Doctor(L1) 124 Alvarado x-x-x Woolley 15-1

9 Mr Harlan(L) 121 Trujillo 4-5-4 Lewis 12-1

10 Tiz a Chance(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 3-2-x Motion 8-5

Junger is fresh and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Tiz a Chance could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. River Knight has finished second in last four starts; must consider.

2

1 Mile. The SLEEPY HOLLOW. 2yo. NY Bred. Purse: $250,000.

1 Forever in Love(L) 120 Ortiz 7-1-x Rice 8-1

2 Uno Emayo(L) 120 Velasquez 3-8-1 Rodriguez 15-1

3 Celtic Chaos(L) 120 Cancel 1-5-x Morley 15-1

4 Get Jets(L) 120 Ortiz, Jr 2-1-x Dutrow 2-1

5 Inside Straight(L) 120 Castellano 3-1-4 Pletcher 6-1

6 Sudden Surprise(L) 122 Velazquez 1-1-1 Pletcher 5-2

7 Fish Trappe Road(L) 120 Saez 1-4-2 Calhoun 5-1

8 Spin Cycle(L) 120 DeCarlo 1-5-6 Kimmel 20-1

9 Governor Malibu 118 Franco 2-2-x Clement 15-1

Get Jets logged fast final fractions in both starts. Sudden Surprise has won all three starts in wire-to-wire fashion; very dangerous. Governor Malibu is favorably posted outside; big-time player.

3

6 1/2 Furlongs. The HUDSON. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $150,000.

1 Loki's Vengeance(L) 121 Franco 1-7-3 Hushion 6-1

2 Captain Serious(L) 120 Ortiz 4-1-1 Hushion 8-1

3 Tug of War(L) 112 Cancel 2-1-6 Farro 30-1

4 Drama King(L) 112 Ortiz, Jr 4-5-1 Rodriguez 20-1

5 Ostrolenka(L) 115 Velazquez 6-5-1 Pletcher 15-1

6 Weekend Hideaway(L) 117 Saez 6-4-10 Serpe 5-1

7 Noble Cornerstone(L) 117 Alvarado 3-4-1 Morley 6-1

8 John's Island(L) 118 Arroyo 2-2-5 Jerkens 10-1

9 Palace(L) 124 Velasquez 4-3-5 Rice 6-5

10 Crafty Dreamer(L) 116 Lezcano 6-7-8 Iselin 30-1

Loki's Vengeance tallied swift pace and final figures when winning last; pairs up. John's Island looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Captain Serious is speedy, owns fast final numbers and is training sharply; very playable.

4

6 1/2 Furlongs. The IROQUOIS. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. NY Bred. Purse: $150,000.

2 Women Win(L) 115 Saez 1-2-2 Hushion 20-1

3 Isabelle(L) 121 Alvarado 5-1-1 Mott 12-1

4 Atlantic's Smile(L) 124 Franco 3-8-1 Baker 30-1

5 Willet(L) 121 Lezcano 6-2-1 Iselin 10-1

6 Miss Da Point(L) 119 Velasquez 5-3-3 Toscano, Jr 30-1

7 Hot City Girl(L) 122 Rice 1-5-4 Rice 10-1

8 Tricky Zippy(L) 122 Velazquez 5-1-1 Jerkens 6-1

9 La Verdad(L) 124 Ortiz 1-1-1 Rice 3-5

10 Make the Moment(L) 119 Ortiz, Jr 2-7-2 Baker 20-1

11 Here's Zealicious(L) 119 Arroyo 1-2-4 Chatterpaul 30-1

Main Track Only

1 Uncle Southern(L) 119 Castellano 1-1-5 Contessa 20-1

Isabelle, 2-for-3 at Belmont Park, is working with a purpose for first start since March. La Verdad is speedy and has won six of last seven. Make the Moment could impact at fat ticket if fractions get fast and furious.

5

1 1/8 Mile. The EMPIRE CLASSIC. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $300,000.

1 Full of Mine(L) 110 Arroyo 1-5-2 Chatterpaul 50-1

2 Beyond Empire(L) 116 Ortiz, Jr 3-3-3 McLaughlin 10-1

3 Saratoga Snacks(L) 122 Velazquez 2-1-3 Sciacca 3-1

4 Good Luck Gus(L) 115 Saez 1-4-2 Rodriguez 6-1

5 Royal Posse(L) 119 Castellano 1-1-2 Rodriguez 7-2

6 Sioux(L) 116 Ortiz 1-5-8 Nevin 4-1

7 Johannesburg Smile(L) 110 Cancel 2-4-6 Chatterpaul 30-1

8 Empire Dreams(L) 121 Franco 3-8-2 Albertrani 6-1

9 Warrioroftheroses(L) 115 Lezcano 1-4-6 Dilodovico 5-1

Empire Dreams is rested and delivers strong efforts after layoffs. Saratoga Snacks has hit the board in last seven starts; logical. Warrioroftheroses is speedy and will prove very tough on a soft lead.

6

6 Furlongs. (Widener Turf). 2yo. Fillies. Maiden Special Weight. NY Bred. Purse: $70,000.

1 Grace's Joy(L1) 120 Rodriguez x-x-x Ryerson 20-1

2 Cats Halo(L1) 120 Arroyo x-x-x Sciacca 20-1

3 Grey En Blue(L1) 113 Davis x-x-x Contessa 20-1

4 Pira(L1) 115 Cancel x-x-x Bond 20-1

5 Queen of New York(L1) 120 Trujillo x-x-x Toner 8-1

6 Mary Pray for Us(L) 120 Davis 5-x-x Miceli 20-1

7 Tough Temper(L1) 120 Saez x-x-x Englehart 8-1

8 Boomerang Becky(L) 120 Franco 6-x-x Servis 15-1

9 Ancient Secret(L1) 120 Ortiz, Jr x-x-x Brown 3-1

10 Rossezza(L) 120 Lezcano 4-x-x Bush 7-2

11 Lulu's Blues 120 Ortiz x-x-x Clement 5-1

12 Ametrine(L1) 120 Velazquez x-x-x Donk 8-1

Also Eligible

13 Shift Change(L1) 120 Franco x-x-x Gargan 20-1

14 Bea Bea(L) 120 Castellano 2-2-x Violette, Jr 5-2

15 Eloweasel(L) 120 DeCarlo 4-5-x Kelly 8-1

16 Rescue Cat(L1) 120 Velasquez 4-8-x Weaver 4-1

Rossezza is from a dam that's produced three grass winners. Eloweasel is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Rescue Cat also owns speed and gets Lasix; dangerous. Boomerang Becky hails from barn (Jason Servis) that excels with fresh runners.

7

1 1/16 Mile. (Inner Turf). The MOHAWK. NY Bred. 3&up. Purse: $200,000.

1 Runaway Posse(L) 117 Lezcano 2-2-1 Mott 8-1

2 Iron Power(L) 119 Ortiz 3-4-1 Clement 6-1

3 Kharafa(L) 123 Castellano 1-7-1 Hills 2-1

4 Birchwood Road(L) 117 Franco 1-7-1 Nihei 30-1

5 Notacatbutallama(L) 119 Velazquez 3-4-3 Pletcher 8-1

6 Lubash(L) 123 Alvarado 4-1-1 Clement 5-2

7 Front(L) 119 Arroyo 8-7-2 Jerkens 20-1

8 Orino(L) 119 Cancel 4-2-1 Bond 10-1

9 With Exultation(L) 117 Ortiz, Jr 9-2-1 Sharp 12-1

Runaway Posse was pace and trip compromised last time. Kharafa fired two 5-furlong bullets since besting top selection by two lengths when winning on Sept. 20; very dangerous. Orino is right in the thick of this on 'A' game.

8

6 Furlongs. (Widener Turf). Allowance. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. NY Bred. Purse: $72,000.

1 Miss Matzoball(L) 117 Castellano 2-1-3 Lerman 7-2

2 C d'Cat(L) 120 Lezcano 3-2-2 Sharp 4-1

3 Andromeda's Risk(L) 120 Luzzi 6-9-4 Brown 30-1

4 Hillaryinthehouse(L) 121 Ortiz 2-5-1 Rice 6-1

5 Given Fire(L) 120 Trujillo 6-4-8 Lewis 20-1

6 Missy Bay(L) 120 Arroyo 7-4-3 Schettino 30-1

7 Hatta's Appeal(L) 120 Franco 3-6-5 Donk 15-1

8 Aussie Prayer(L) 117 Velazquez 2-3-7 Donk 12-1

9 Moondance Joy(L) 112 Cancel 4-4-1 Albertrani 15-1

10 Animal Appeal(L) 121 Saez 1-3-2 Englehart 5-1

11 Full Tap(L) 121 Ortiz, Jr 5-2-6 Clement 3-1

12 Kitty Ride(L) 120 Rodriguez 2-5-8 Ryerson 30-1

Also Eligible

13 Chump Change(L) 121 Saez 1-7-2 Ness 20-1

14 Roman Reign(L) 120 Arroyo 1-1-1 Pugh 30-1

15 She's All Even(L) 117 Rodriguez 1-2-3 Contessa 30-1

16 Kicken Livi(L) 120 Franco 1-6-9 Englehart 30-1

Roman Reign is riding a three-race winning streak. Hatta's Appeal tallied improved late pace figure in last. Missy Bay notched half-mile bullet last week; price will be tempting. Miss Matzoball logged fast figs in last two starts.

9

1 Mile. The MAID OF THE MIST. 2yo. Fillies. NY Bred. Purse: $250,000.

1 Trappe Play(L) 120 Lezcano 1-x-x McLaughlin 6-1

2 Miss Kew(L) 120 Ortiz 1-2-3 Maker 20-1

3 Frosty Margarita(L) 120 Ortiz, Jr 2-1-2 Rodriguez 8-1

4 Surprise Cameo(L) 120 Rosario 3-1-3 Pletcher 12-1

5 Melodic(L) 122 Franco 1-1-x Gyarmati 5-1

6 Trulamo(L) 122 Saez 1-5-1 Ness 15-1

7 Super Surprise(L) 118 Velazquez 4-2-3 Pletcher 8-1

8 Louisville First 120 Velasquez 1-2-4 Weaver 20-1

9 Firestar(L) 118 Cancel 2-6-3 Morley 30-1

10 She's All Ready(L) 122 Alvarado 3-1-1 Ryerson 2-1

11 Lemon Liqueur(L) 120 Arroyo 9-3-1 Violette, Jr 12-1

12 Flatware(L) 120 Castellano 1-3-4 Hennig 15-1

Trulamo ships in for Jamie Ness after winning last at Delaware. She's All Ready owns speed and swift figures. Frosty Margarita has delivered strong efforts in all three outings.

10

1 1/16 Mile. The EMPIRE DISTAFF. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. NY Bred. Purse: $250,000.

1 Tahoe Tigress(L) 116 Ortiz 2-2-7 Englehart 10-1

2 Jules N Rome(L) 113 Davis 1-1-8 Schettino 15-1

3 Saythreehailmary's(L) 115 Ortiz, Jr 4-7-5 Morrison 12-1

4 Star Grazing(L) 117 Arroyo 2-3-5 Jerkens 12-1

5 Temper Mint Patty(L) 116 Saez 2-3-1 Pletcher 6-1

6 Kathy's Humor(L) 111 Trujillo 1-3-1 Violette, Jr 20-1

7 Jc's Shooting Star(L) 114 Franco 1-1-2 Donk 10-1

8 Hot Stones(L) 123 Velazquez 6-1-1 Levine 5-2

9 Wonder Gal(L) 118 Lezcano 8-2-3 Gyarmati 3-1

10 Carameaway(L) 117 Castellano 2-9-1 Friedman 8-1

Kathy's Humor owns fast final fractions and has won two of last three starts. Jules N Rome owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont Park. Star Grazing would be aided by pace meltdown. Temper Mint Patty has never finished off the board in three starts at Belmont; must consider.

11

1 1/16 Mile. (Widener Turf). The TICONDEROGA. NY Bred. 3&up. Fillies and Mares. Purse: $200,000.

1 Distorted Beauty(L) 119 Ortiz 7-1-4 Levine 5-1

2 Neck of the Moon(L) 119 Ortiz, Jr 1-3-1 Brown 12-1

3 Selenite(L) 119 Franco 3-3-1 Donk 12-1

4 Unbelievable Dream(L) 117 Alvarado 4-7-8 Tagg 20-1

5 Discreet Marq(L) 123 Velazquez 5-3-1 Clement 8-5

6 Graceful Gal(L) 117 Davis 7-8-3 O'Brien 50-1

7 Invading Humor(L) 123 Lezcano 8-8-1 Levine 8-1

8 Swear by It(L) 117 Castellano 4-3-1 Brown 12-1

9 Mah Jong Maddnes(L) 119 Arroyo 7-4-2 Morrison 20-1

10 The Tea Cups(L) 123 Saez 2-1-4 Englehart 8-1

11 Bay Dawn(L) 117 Camacho, Jr 2-3-10 Goodwin 50-1

12 Old Harbor(L) 123 Trujillo 1-2-3 Cash 6-1

Selenite makes peak start of form cycle; set for breakthrough. Old Harbor bested top selection by more than five lengths winning last; dangerous. The Tea Cups holds razor-sharp current condition. Invading Humor's speed must be respected. Graceful Gal owns competitive numbers on best efforts; worth long look at long price.

