Steve Matthews / Saturday, November 27, at Aqueduct

Best Bet: BRIBON (9); Best Value: NO SUCH WORD (8)1

11/16 Mile. (Turf). Allowance Optional Claiming. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $55,000. Post - Noon.1 Ziptronic(L) 119 Alvarado 4-7-5 Contessa 12-1

2 Bishop of Nola(L) 118 Cohen 3-7-1 Brown 8-1

3 Come Undone(L) 118 Lezcano 10-5-10 Serpe 15-1

4 Midnight Billy(L) 118 Castro 2-8-3 Ortiz 6-1

5 Good Prospect(L) 119 Velasquez 9-4-8 Rice 8-1

6 Dontstealmyland(L) 119 Jara 11-9-8 Metivier 50-1

7 Prince Dubai(L) 119 Solis 8-5-5 Gyarmati 30-1

8 Typhoon Tycoon(L) 112 Rodriguez 5-5-7 Fisher 30-1

9 Talk Therapy(L) 119 Dominguez 1-7-1 Rice 5-1

10 Gimme Credit(L) 122 Castellano 1-3-3 Brown 1-1

Also Eligible

11 Mr. Enrico(L) 122 Luzzi 7-1-1 Ortiz 30-1

12 Sky Blue Pink(L) 121 Garcia 1-3-1 Clement 7-2

Main Track Only

13 Stormy Success(L) 119 No Rider 12-5-7 Toscano, Jr 20-1

14 One Turn Eddie(L) 119 Dominguez 1-3-3 Rodriguez 2-1

15 Brecciate(L) 112 Gracia 1-3-4 Ribaudo 7-2

16 Stopbluffing(L) 119 Luzzi 5-3-7 Brown 10-1

Midnight Billy earned fast late pace figure when a late running second in last; best price potential of the contenders. Gimme Credit won last and consistently logs fast numbers. Bishop Of Nola is speedy and was less than two lengths behind top selection last out.

2

6 Furlongs. Claiming $10,000. 3&up. Purse: $28,000.

1 Coaltown Legend(L) 122 Cohen 2-4-5 Jacobson 3-1

2 Call the General(L) 115 Amaro 11-10-4 Parker 50-1

3 Sawtooth Mountain(L) 122 Lezcano 6-4-8 Persaud 30-1

4 Six Gun Sheriff 122 Studart 10-9-7 Terracciano 30-1

5 Risk It All for Me(L) 122 Thompson 4-3-2 Tasso 2-1

6 First Degree(L) 122 Santiago 9-12-6 DiPrima 8-1

7 Sonny's the One(L) 122 Davis 3-5-3 Signore, Jr 6-1

8 King Rush(L) 122 Alvarado 9-5-4 DeMola 5-1

9 Charing Cross(L) 115 Rodriguez 4-4-2 Gyarmati 6-1

Coaltown Legend has trained sharply since tough-trip second in September at FL; more to give. Risk It All For Me earned very fast number when fourth at 19-1 in last Suffolk; bounces at short ticket today? First Degree owns speed and rates puncher's chance on best.

3

11/16 Mile. (Turf). Maiden Special Weight. 3&up. NY Bred. Purse: $51,000.

1 Good to Be Me(L) 113 Rodriguez 2-4-8 Brown 12-1

2 October Dreams(L) 120 Bermudez 2-6-2 Johnson 20-1

3 Solutionfinders(L) 120 Prado 5-5-6 Hushion 6-1

4 Desenfrenado(L) 120 Velasquez 3-2-x Rice 3-1

5 Ryan and Jack(L) 115 Gracia 8-12-6 Kelly 30-1

6 Storiesinthedark(L) 120 Espinoza 5-9-8 Lostritto 30-1

7 Boat(L1) 122 Castellano x-x-x Bush 10-1

8 Westside Corral(L) 120 Lezcano 2-x-x Clement 5-2

9 Bourbon Bandit(L) 120 Solis 5-4-x Rice 8-1

10 Atitlan(L) 120 Dominguez 6-x-x Brown 4-1

Also Eligible

11 Felice Di Notte(L) 120 Alvarado 7-3-4 Sciacca 20-1

12 Just a Dab 122 Velazquez 3-7-5 Callejas 5-1

13 Won O Won(L) 120 Lezcano 6-5-4 Levine 12-1

14 Porcello(L) 120 Maragh 2-2-6 Contessa 12-1

Main Track Only

15 Gasper C.(L) 120 Lezcano 3-6-11 Rossi 6-1

16 Ready for Ryan(L) 113 Rodriguez 8-6-10 Jerkens 5-1

Westside Corral tallied swift final fraction when second in debut and should appreciate today's longer trip. Atitlan has worked consistently since taking heavy tote support in debut at Spa in July; dangerous. Desenfrenado has delivered strong efforts in both starts; right in the thick of this.

4

6 Furlongs. Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. Purse: $55,000.

1 Crossbow(L1) 119 Garcia x-x-x McLaughlin 5-2

2 Assured Victory 119 Alvarado x-x-x O'Brien 30-1

3 Rum Row(L1) 119 Jara x-x-x Zito 10-1

4 Escort(L1) 119 Velazquez x-x-x Pletcher 3-1

1a Storm 'n Indian(L) 119 Maragh 8-x-x McLaughlin 5-2

5 Star Harbour(L1) 109 Petrecca x-x-x Mott 8-1

6 Best Act(L1) 119 Dominguez x-x-x Brown 5-1

7 Rocking Out(L1) 119 Lezcano x-x-x Dutrow, Jr 6-1

8 Correct Response(L1) 119 Castellano x-x-x McGaughey III 6-1

McLaughlin entry: Storm 'N Indian is working strongly for second start and mate Crossbow fired half-mile bullet last week; potent pairing. Star Harbour compiled eye-catching work tab for debut; follow the money. Best Act attracted Dominguez for first start; charting a must.

5

11/16 Mile. (Turf). Maiden Special Weight. 2yo. Purse: $56,000.

3 Foolish Tiger(L) 120 Velasquez 5-x-x Tagg 7-2

4 King Aragorn(L) 120 Dominguez 10-x-x Dutrow 12-1

5 Wing Glider(L) 120 Studart 9-6-6 Contessa 30-1

6 Data Link(L) 120 Solis 4-4-6 McGaughey III 3-1

7 Proud George(L1) 120 Santiago x-x-x Schettino 15-1

8 Ahgogo 120 Samyn x-x-x Kelly 20-1

1 Knockout(L) 120 Velazquez 8-x-x Pletcher 8-1

9 Hothersal(L1) 120 Coa x-x-x Benzel 10-1

2 Factual(L1) 120 Maragh 6-x-x Albertrani 6-1

10 Associate(L) 120 Garcia 9-2-x Rice 7-2

Also Eligible

11 Perfect Velocity(L) 120 Santiago 9-x-x Contessa 20-1

Main Track Only

12 Point of Entry(L1) 120 Castellano x-x-x McGaughey III 6-1

13 Laconic(L) 120 Dominguez 4-2-5 Tagg 4-1

14 Acadian Blues(L) 120 Solis 3-11-x Gyarmati 5-2

1a False Dilemma(L1) 120 Velazquez x-x-x Dutrow, Jr 8-1

2b Arthur's Tale(L) 120 Maragh 4-3-5 Albertrani 6-1

Associate earned solid late pace figures in both starts and fired 5-furlong bullet on Monday. Foolish Tiger displayed good speed in debut and should be tighter with race under belt; very playable. Data Link was pace and position compromised in last; big-time player.

6

1 Mile and 1 Furlong. The DEMOISELLE (Grade II). 2yo. Fillies. Purse: $200,000.

1 Dixie City(L) 115 Lezcano 3-1-1 Dutrow 9-5

1a Summer Laugh(L) 119 Velazquez 1-1-x Pletcher 9-5

2 Tap for Luck(L) 115 Cohen 2-5-1 Pletcher 7-2

3 Full Moon Blues(L) 119 Franklin 1-1-2 Tullock, Jr 5-1

4 Light Your World(L) 115 Maragh 1-1-8 Dutrow 12-1

5 Believe in A. P.(L) 115 Dominguez 4-1-5 Dutrow, Jr 8-5

Believe In A. P. has never taken a backward step on the numbers. Full Moon Blues earned good number when winning Tempted and logged sharp 5-furlong move in the interim; dangerous. Summer Laugh has yet to taste defeat in two starts; intriguing Demoiselle.

7

1 Mile and 1 Furlong. The REMSEN (Grade II). 2yo. Purse: $200,000.

1 Buffum(L1) 116 Cohen 1-x-x Albertrani 2-1

2 Pants On Fire(L) 116 Castellano 1-4-2 Breen 20-1

3 Mountain Town(L) 116 Velasquez 2-1-x Dutrow, Jr 6-1

4 Bandbox(L) 118 Dominguez 1-1-1 Jenkins 12-1

5 To Honor and Serve(L) 120 Velazquez 1-1-2 Mott 6-5

6 Economic Summit(L) 116 Maragh 5-1-5 Violette, Jr 20-1

7 Mucho Macho Man(L) 116 Coa 2-1-3 Ritvo 10-1

To Honor And Serve earned swift final fractions when winning last two starts; more to come. Buffum tallied sizzling pace and final figures when winning debut and now gets Lasix; very dangerous. Bandbox has yet to taste defeat in three starts; NY-bred with ample talent.

8

1 Mile and 1 Furlong. The GAZELLE (Grade I). 3yo. Fillies. Purse: $250,000.

1 Awesome Maria(L) 115 Velazquez 4-3-1 Pletcher 7-2

2 Belle of the Hall(L) 115 Cohen 1-9-3 Albertrani 4-1

3 Quiet Temper(L) 119 Castellano 4-4-8 Romans 8-1

4 Ms Vanenzza(L) 115 Velasquez 3-3-1 Vazquez 20-1

5 Dubai Dancer(L) 115 Dominguez 1-1-1 McLaughlin 4-1

6 Joanie's Catch(L) 115 Santiago 1-3-4 Rose 20-1

7 Seeking the Title(L) 117 Maragh 9-4-2 Stewart 6-1

8 No Such Word(L) 117 Thompson 1-1-4 Jones 5-2

No Such Word has notched rapid late pace and final figures and logged eye-catching work slate for local debut; passes litmus test. Belle Of The Hall closes strongly in sprints and could appreciate stretch to 9 furlongs. Seeking The Title and Awesome Maria are more than good enough on their 'A' games; contentious Gazelle.

9

1 Mile. The HILL 'N' DALE CIGAR MILE (Grade I). 3&up. Purse: $250,000.

1 Girolamo(L) 120 Garcia 11-1-5 bin Suroor 5-2

2 Soaring Empire(L) 114 Prado 1-3-4 Gambolati 20-1

3 Bribon(L) 119 Velazquez 1-6-3 Pletcher 3-1

1a Vineyard Haven(L) 119 Cohen 6-3-1 bin Suroor 5-2

4 Haynesfield(L) 120 Castellano 11-1-4 Asmussen 7-2

5 Jersey Town(L) 114 Velasquez 2-3-2 Tagg 12-1

6 Friend Or Foe(L) 115 Solis 1-6-4 Kimmel 8-1

7 Musket Man(L) 117 Maragh 7-2-3 Ryan 9-2

8 Half Metal Jacket(L) 115 Jara 3-2-1 Rodriguez 12-1

Bribon got his game back when a convincing winner in Bold Ruler and rates close call in deep Cigar Mile. Vineyard Haven was overmatched in B C Dirt Mile last time, but could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Haynesfield could easily take this on best. Friend Or Foe earned very fast number when winning Empire Classic; must consider.

10

7 Furlongs. Claiming $10,000. 3&up. Purse: $28,000.

1 Rotten to the Core(L) 119 Cohen 2-3-4 Contessa 7-2

2 Audies Champ(L) 119 Richards 4-10-5 Galluscio 12-1

3 Pavlov's Dog(L) 113 Rodriguez 9-7-6 Fisher 50-1

4 Merlin Bay(L) 119 Alvarado 5-3-3 Shivmangal 6-1

5 Winning Token(L) 119 Santiago 5-6-5 Bush 6-1

6 Warrant Ofc. Cook(L) 119 Dominguez 4-3-1 Dutrow, Jr 9-2

7 Unshatterable(L) 112 Pedroza 6-5-2 Contessa 12-1

8 Mind Boggling(L) 120 Chavez 6-9-8 Ferraro 50-1

9 Prince Jack(L) 121 Santiago 1-3-4 Rose 50-1

10 Muy Guapo(L) 120 Velasquez 6-5-2 Hernandez 6-1

11 Lupo(L) 121 Thompson 1-2-5 Chin 50-1

12 Seren Trippidy(L) 122 Pezua 10-1-4 DeRosa 20-1

13 Kill the Joker(L) 119 Bermudez 6-2-4 Gullo 5-1

Muy Guapo drops, returns to dirt and was game second following similar pattern three starts back; gets nice setup today. Seren Trippidy was victimized by wide trip in last; dangerous on best. Rotten To The Core earned good numbers when a willing second in last; right in the thick of this. Warrant Ofc. Cook is more than good enough on 'A' game.

Entries - © 2010 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved