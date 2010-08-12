Steven's of Freeport, a service station time forgot

Long Island has zillions of service stations, but it's hard to miss Steven's on North Main Street in Freeport. It's the one with a World War II-era tank outside it.

And inside, there's a kerosene pump from the early part of the last century, a fire truck from 1942 and World War II axles and parts of trucks and vehicles used by American troops in Europe. 'Round the back, there are Jeeps.

"This is the land that time forgot," said Mark Renton, 45, the fourth generation of his family to run Steven's, which was named after his great-grandfather, Harry Stevens, who opened the repair shop in the late 1920s.

Repairing autos is the prime business, of course, but Renton acknowledges the love and concern for the aging military vehicles - some of which he owns - that he voluntarily restores for the American Airpower Museum at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.

Renton has become the museum's chief restorer of such vehicles.

He pores over them from early morning until late at night. He sometimes drives a World War II Army staff car to work. "I've always been interested in mechanics," Renton said. "But standard cars? They do nothing for me."

The military vehicles, he said, give him a sense of history. His work has drawn attention. He recalls a Mr. Daniels, a Tuskegee Airman, who once stopped in to chat. "He was shot down by the Germans," Renton said. Once, a Mr. Schwartz came by, explaining that he served as a military police officer for Gen. George Patton.

Renton said his repair business struggles for profitability. So why does he do what he does?

" 'Cause I can," Renton said. "Somebody has to."