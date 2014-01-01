Steven Schneider, other LIers have big day at LI Challenge

Though Sachem East walked away victorious yesterday at the Long Island Challenge there were wrestlers from the other teams that had very successful days.

Chief among them was MacArthur’s Steven Schneider. A senior, Schneider is the defending Nassau County champion at 160 pounds and finished second in New York State last season.

“I knew the Long Island Challenge was going to be a tough tournament,” Schneider said. “I worked and prepared so hard that when I go out there I don’t want any competition. And that’s what I was able to do today.”

Schneider finished the day 4-0, securing two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit victory.

“I worked out a lot harder and I wrestled all off season,” Schneider said. “I went to all of the different National tournaments and beat some ranked guys in the country so my name is up there now. I just have to keep grinding hard and each match is closer to that state title and that’s what’s most important."

Brad Wade of Islip, a Suffolk contender at 132 pounds, also finished his day 4-0. Wade picked up two first round pins, a forfeit against Brentwood and won a close 4-3 decision over Jack Reina of Garden City, who also had a solid day himself. Despite dropping a match to Wade, Reina won his other bouts, picking up two first round pins and a 14-2 major decision win.

The most exciting stretch of matches during the day belonged to Brentwood and was capped by Carlos Aucancela at 106 pounds.

Brentwood trailed 36-18 in its dual against MacArthur with only four matches remaining. Jose Jimenez started the rally at 220 pounds with a decision win and Danny Garcia followed at 285 with a second round pin. After Jesse Telles also picked up a pin at 99 pounds, it was up to Aucancela to deliver four or more points to win it and he did just that with a 14-1 major decision victory to give Brentwood the 37-36 win.

Aucencela was 3-0 overall on the day, also scoring a third round pin and a 15-0 technical fall.