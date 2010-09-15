Still, Saatchi lead New Hyde Park boys volleyball

Andrew Still had 38 assists and Sal Saatchi had 11 kills and three aces for Long Beach in a 3-1 win over New Hyde Park Tuesday in a Nassau Conference II boys volleyball match. Adam Lazare added 12 kills and two blocks for Long Beach in its 25-9, 25-19, 28-26 win.

Bellmore JFK 3, Valley Stream Central 0: Brian O'Gorman had seven kills and four blocks to lead Bellmore JFK in a 25-8, 25-19, 25-12 Conference II win. Justin Scarpa added five aces and four kills and Ben Hirschler chipped in five kills and three aces for the winners.West Islip 3, Whitman 0: Christopher Paterno had 40 assists to lead West Islip in the Suffolk League II match. Brian Schilling had 10 kills and three aces, Matt Sullivan recorded six blocks and Brian Monaghan added five blocks for West Islip.girls volleyball

Garden City 3, Calhoun 0: Emily LaCorte had seven kills, four aces and nine digs and Katie Haynes six aces to lead Garden City, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16, in non-league. Jackie Seskin had nine assists and Jackie Jahelka added eight assists.Bellport 3, Half Hollow Hills West 1: Samantha Tarente had 29 kills and eight blocks and Samantha Minikel added 18 assists for Bellport in a 25-18, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13 win in Suffolk League IV. Copiague 3, West Babylon 1: Sarah Paladino had 17 kills for Copiague in a 25-9, 25-15, 24-26, 25-12 win in League IV. Nicole Mangels added 22 assists and four aces in the victory.

Shelter Island 3, Greenport/Southold 0:Stephanie Vecchio had four aces, four kills and five digs to lead Shelter Island to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 win in League VIII. Mackenzie Needham added five aces and three kills in the win. BOYS GOLF

East Meadow 9, Hicksville 0: Senior Tim Kearon shot a 1-over-37 on the front 9 at Cedarbrook Country Club to lead East Meadow in Conference VI. Seventh-grader Ryan Wallsteet shot a 3-over-39. Levittown District 9, Island Trees 0:Annie Park, John Haslbauer and Donny Cervantes shot a 3-over 39 on the front nine at Bethpage Yellow to lead Levittown District in Conference I.Sayville 61/2, East Islip 21/2:John Farese shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine at West Sayville Golf Course to lead Sayville in League V. Kyle Burke shot a 2-over 38.Smithtown East 51/2, Half Hollow Hills East 31/2:Josh Leddy shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine at Smithtown Landing Country Club to lead Smithtown East in League III.Southampton 9, Center Moriches 0:Scott Ricca shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine at Southampton Golf Club for Southampton in League VIII.