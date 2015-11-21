Stony Brook defense shuts off Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. -- Conor Bednarski threw for 117 yards and one touchdown and Donald Liotine rushed for 114 yards to lead Stony Brook to a 19-7 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Stony Brook (4-5, 2-5 CAA) had lost five straight before beating Howard 14-9 last week.

The Seawolves had 12 sacks in that game and followed up with six more yesterday, triggered by nose tackle Ousmane Camara's sack of URI quarterback Wesley McKoy in the end zone for a safety to start the scoring. Kye Morgan blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone late in the third for a 19-7 lead. Shayne Lawless made two interceptions.

Bednarski hit Cal Daniels on a 7-yard scoring strike and Przemyslaw Popek booted a 38-yard field goal to give Stony Brook a 12-0 lead with 13:01 left in the second quarter.

The Rams (1-9, 1-6) scored on a 3-yard pass from McKoy to Charlie McKeeman to close to 12-7 with 3:39 left in the first half.-- AP