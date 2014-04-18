Stony Brook University unveils rebuilt athletic fields

Stony Brook University has opened 9 square acres of newly renovated athletic fields, doubling the size of outdoor sports venues for students and upgrading the space during a yearlong renovation.

The $3 million project includes new turf, netting, lighting, bleachers and bench seating. The fields are located in the southern part of the campus, off Stony Brook Road.

The funding came from student fees, the university’s facility budget and about $100,000 in state funds secured through the office of state Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport), a university spokeswoman said.

Students and their clubs will have primary use of the competition-quality fields, but the university will take requests from community residents.

The clubs that will use the fields are men’s and women’s soccer, lacrosse and rugby and co-ed sports, including ultimate Frisbee, archery and cricket.

“It is important that the university provide recreational facilities indoor and outdoor for our student clubs to practice and compete,” said Dr. Samuel L. Stanley, the university’s president.

In the fall, Stony Brook is expected to open a new $21 million, 4,000-seat sports arena for its intercollegiate men’s and women’s basketball teams and for use as a concert venue.