Stretch of West Shore Road collapses in Bayville

A vital stretch of West Shore Road, which runs along Oyster Bay Harbor and connects Mill Neck to Bayville, collapsed during the storm surge generated Monday evening by Sandy, effectively shutting down access to the village, officials said.

The collapse was near Cleft Road.

It was unclear how long repairs might take to make -- hours, days, weeks, months.

One of two main access routes into Bayville, West Shore Road and its seawall were crumbled by waves in multiple places. The road also is covered with debris and has leaning power lines.

Six boats, including three large sailboats, have washed up on the shore along the roadway.

Pavement on either side of Cleft Road also is undermined and cracked.

The section of West Shore Road is at the heart of $9-million project to rehabilitate the vital North Shore artery, a project stalled for several months by the late Nassau County Legislatureís Presiding Officer, Peter Schmitt, as officials attempted to determine if the road was owned by the county.

The issue was resolved in September, when Schmitt finally announced he would let the work proceed. But the collapse occurred before vital roadwork could begin.

The collapse only compounded the access issue. Access to Bayville was entirely cut off at high tide Monday, when storm surges caused by astronomical high tides combined with the impact of Sandy caused the flooding of Bayville Avenue -- eliminating access from the west end of the village to Lattingtown.

Slack tides enabled passage on the avenue early Tuesday, but residents feared that access might again become limited by the what the National Weather Service said could be residual minor flooding caused by the storm.