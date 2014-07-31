Suffolk agrees to allow Greenport to lease dock, properties from MTA

The Suffolk County Legislature has agreed to allow Greenport Village to lease a commercial fishing dock and nearby properties directly from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and remove the county as a middleman in the deal.

Since 1981, the MTA leased the dock to the county, which subsequently subleased it to the village, according to county documents. The village has operated and maintained the dock for years.

“When I found out about it, I thought it was strange the county still had involvement,” said Legis. Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue). “I thought it would be better to have local control.”

Suffolk’s role in the dock came to light after county attorneys threatened to evict the vessel Fire Fighter from the dock last year, saying it was there without permission. A nonprofit is working to convert the historic fireboat into a museum.

The legislature voted 18-0 on Tuesday to remove the county from the 50-year lease, which was to expire in 2031. The vote cleared the way for Greenport to arrange an agreement with the MTA.

The 108,720-square-foot site consists of several parcels, including what’s known as the Railroad Dock, the Railroad Museum of Long Island property, the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation property, and a parking lot, village officials said.

Four commercial fishing boats, two charter boats and the Fire Fighter lease space at the dock from Greenport, said Deputy Mayor George Hubbard.