Suffolk County Community College accreditation reaffirmed

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education has reaffirmed the accreditation of Suffolk County Community College and removed it from its warning list.

Without accreditation, the college would not be eligible for federal aid, like Pell grants and Stafford loans.

The accreditation of the state's largest two-year college was officially renewed in a letter last week after school officials implemented a new Comprehensive Assessment Plan, which was reviewed in a daylong series of meetings with Middle States officials and college staff in March.

Under that plan, the college centralized assessment efforts in a new office of planning and institutional effectiveness with 16 strategic goals that include raising retention and graduation rates, cutting operational costs and increasing diversity.

Middle States, a voluntary nongovernmental association, had originally issued its warning to the school in 2012, saying school officials had failed to show how they were assessing the institution’s effectiveness and using those measures to improve allocation of resources for student learning.

The college must provide a monitoring report of their progress in September 2015 and begin a self-study evaluation in 2017 and 2018.

“We appreciate the diligence of the commission’s team and we will continue to document the college’s assessment processes,” said Shaun McKay, president of Suffolk’s three-campus, 26,000-student school.



