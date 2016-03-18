Suffolk League II softball preview

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Tom Anziano

2015 record: 16-5

Key players

Sarah McKeveny P Jr.

Ashley Spencer C Jr.

Deanna Reith INF Sr.

Kayla Kenehan UTL Jr.

Julianna Prescia INF So.

Outlook: Two-time all-county pitcher Sarah McKeveny and centerfielder turned catcher Ashley Spencer lead the Thunderbirds.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Coach: Rick Caravaggio

2015 record: 5-15

Key players

Shannon Griffin C Sr.

Alyssa Schwalb 2B Jr.

Skyler Cirillo SS So.

Hailey Spinella P/2B Jr.

Stephanie Serwan 1B Sr.

Outlook: Griffin returns for her fifth year behind the plate as and poses fear in opposing baserunners.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Coach: Sal Travato

2015 record: 6-11

Key players

Alexa Califano CF Sr.

Kristen Ulmer P Jr.

Maya Chinquee P/SS Jr.

Angela Scurti C Jr.

Jordan Russo 2B Sr.

Outlook: Califano, a quick and defensively strong centerfielder who will be batting in the middle of the lineup, and Ulmer, who missed part of last season with a broken finger, lead the Thunderbirds.

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Coach: Jackie Pasquerella

2015 record: 13-8

Key players:

Alex Passante 2B/1B Sr.

Rachel Mihlstin CF Jr.

Kaly Alzate 3B Sr.

Taylor Barbour P Jr.

Sam Pastore UTL Jr.

Outlook: Passante and Mihlstin lead the Marauders’ offense with Taylor Barbour in the circle. Passante is as solid as they get at second base and Mihlstin hit .426 with 13 steals to give opponents headaches.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Coach: Alexis Colapinto

2015 record: 12-8

Key players

Taylor Epstein P Jr.

Nicole Algiere 1B Fr.

Noelle Brygmann OF So.

Christina Lofaso 2B Sr.

Ariel Khatapourian SS Sr.

Outlook: Led by Epstein’s complete command in the circle, Whitman looks to utilize its pitching and speed.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Coach: Ryan Middleton

2015 record: 7-13

Key players

Gianna Ranieri 1B/P Jr.

Haley Schmeiser 3B Sr.

Jessica Conforti SS/P Sr.

Danielle Petrunti 2B/OF Jr.

Michaela McBride 1B/OF Sr.

Outlook: Conforti, a five-year player, had a .500 on-base percentage to go with her pitching prowess in the circle. Schmeiser provides consistently, coming off a season leading the team in hits (18) and RBIs (12).

CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

Coach: Tom Sherwood

2015 record: 2-17

Key players

Amaris Negron SS Jr.

Brianna Weiss 2B Jr.

Issa Perez 3B Jr.

Hunter Grant UTL Jr.

Haley Lomax P Fr.

Outlook: The double play tandem of Negron and Weiss lead the lineup with Lomax expected to emerge as the team’s ace, Sherwood said.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Coach: Jean Kohn

2015 record: 0-18

Key players

Kacey Balardi C Fr.

Oliva Pyke P Fr.

Angie Adames 3B Sr.

Ashley Taveraz OF Sr.

Berta Rivas 2B Sr.

Outlook: The Eagles will lean on the freshman pitching- catching combination of Pyke and Balardi.