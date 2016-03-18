News

Suffolk League VII softball preview

Gwen Donaldson of Babylon goes up to bat at the Southeast Region Softball Class B Final on Saturday, June 6, 2015. Credit: Angela Datre

By Newsday Staff

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Coach: Rich Roberts

2015 record: 22-2

Key players

Kayla Hujber 3B Jr.

Caroline Casey CF Sr.

Alexa Anderson 2B Sr.

Erin Copozzi 1B Jr.

Cierra Smith SS Sr.

Outlook: The Red Devils return Iona commit Hujber after her all-state season, hitting .587 with five home runs off an undefeated regular season and championship loss to Babylon. Casey, an All-state centerfielder, hit .580 last season.

BABYLON PANTHERS

Coach: Rick Punzone

2015 record: 19-3

Key players

Gwen Donaldson SS Jr.

Allie Stanya P So.

Erin Going CR Sr.

Julia Vella 3B So.

Danielle Donaldson C 8th grade

Outlook: Coming off their fourth Long Island Class B championships in five seasons, the Panthers are led by Donaldson, who hit .425 with 25 RBIs in her second all-county season and Allie Stanya, who won small school pitcher of the year.

MERCY MONARCHS

Coach: Jackie Zilnicki

2015 record: 9-7

Key players

Ali Hulse C Sr.

Jamie Lessard OF Sr.

Olivia Valle OF So.

Isabella Sorgi P/UTL So.

Margaret Terry 2B/SS Jr.

Outlook: Hulse — a four year-starter behind the plate — hits leadoff and gets the Monarchs’ offense started. Lessard and Valle are a dynamic outfielding duo.

SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT PORTERS

Coach: Jessica Fleury

2015 record: 1-15

Key players

Toni Esposito CF Jr.

Katie Tuthill SS Jr.

Heather Jarvis 2B Sr.

Sydney Mulvaney 3B Sr.

Rosemary Volinski C Sr.

Outlook: A pair of juniors in Esposito and Tuthil lead the Porters looking to improve the team’s offensive production.

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Coach: Virginia McGovern

2015 record: 2-14

Key players

Samantha Wesnofske P So.

Carly Cenzeprano C Fr.

Chloe Schmidt 2B/3B Sr.

Chloe Scheuch OF Sr.

Sita Kadash SS/3B Jr.

Outlook: The young Mariners are led by Wesnofske in the circle.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Coach: Kim Gerstung

2015 record: 6-9

Key players

Rachel Voegel C Sr.

Ashley Chew SS So.

Ashley Perkins 1B Fr.

Jaden Thompson 3B/2B Fr.

Jamie Gaffga CF So.

Outlook: Voegel commands the Tuckers from behind the plate and Perkins returns after hitting .385 in eighth grade.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Coach: Debbie Brown

2015 record: 4-12

Key players

Gillian Kenah 3B Jr.

Jackie Brown C Jr.

Lesley Rosario OF Sr.

Ashley Catoggio 2B Fr.

Julia Postol OF Jr.

Outlook: Kenah is a versatile infielder with a powerful bat hitting No. 3 in the order. Brown gives stability behind the plate and Rosario is a threat on the bases.

PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON WHALERS

Coach: Shakoya Davis

2015 record: 7-6

Key players

Charlotte Evans CF Jr.

Isabel Peters SS Jr.

Alyssa Kneeland C Jr.

Cali Cafiero LF Jr.

Taylor Cox 3B Sr.

Outlook: Led by a talented junior class, the Whalers look to compete led by Evans in center field and Kneeland behind the plate.

SHELTER ISLAND INDIANS

Coach: Ian Kanarvogel

2015 record: No team

Key players

Kenna McCarthy LF Sr.

Margaret Michalak 3B Sr.

Sarah Lewis P So.

Emily Hyatt 1B Sr.

Kelly Colligan OF/SS Sr.

Outlook: McCarthy had four home runs and three triples last year and Lewis will lead the pitching staff following a 6-0 JV season. Shelter Island only had a JV team the previous two seasons.

