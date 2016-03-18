Suffolk League VII softball preview
CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS
Coach: Rich Roberts
2015 record: 22-2
Key players
Kayla Hujber 3B Jr.
Caroline Casey CF Sr.
Alexa Anderson 2B Sr.
Erin Copozzi 1B Jr.
Cierra Smith SS Sr.
Outlook: The Red Devils return Iona commit Hujber after her all-state season, hitting .587 with five home runs off an undefeated regular season and championship loss to Babylon. Casey, an All-state centerfielder, hit .580 last season.
BABYLON PANTHERS
Coach: Rick Punzone
2015 record: 19-3
Key players
Gwen Donaldson SS Jr.
Allie Stanya P So.
Erin Going CR Sr.
Julia Vella 3B So.
Danielle Donaldson C 8th grade
Outlook: Coming off their fourth Long Island Class B championships in five seasons, the Panthers are led by Donaldson, who hit .425 with 25 RBIs in her second all-county season and Allie Stanya, who won small school pitcher of the year.
MERCY MONARCHS
Coach: Jackie Zilnicki
2015 record: 9-7
Key players
Ali Hulse C Sr.
Jamie Lessard OF Sr.
Olivia Valle OF So.
Isabella Sorgi P/UTL So.
Margaret Terry 2B/SS Jr.
Outlook: Hulse — a four year-starter behind the plate — hits leadoff and gets the Monarchs’ offense started. Lessard and Valle are a dynamic outfielding duo.
SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT PORTERS
Coach: Jessica Fleury
2015 record: 1-15
Key players
Toni Esposito CF Jr.
Katie Tuthill SS Jr.
Heather Jarvis 2B Sr.
Sydney Mulvaney 3B Sr.
Rosemary Volinski C Sr.
Outlook: A pair of juniors in Esposito and Tuthil lead the Porters looking to improve the team’s offensive production.
SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS
Coach: Virginia McGovern
2015 record: 2-14
Key players
Samantha Wesnofske P So.
Carly Cenzeprano C Fr.
Chloe Schmidt 2B/3B Sr.
Chloe Scheuch OF Sr.
Sita Kadash SS/3B Jr.
Outlook: The young Mariners are led by Wesnofske in the circle.
MATTITUCK TUCKERS
Coach: Kim Gerstung
2015 record: 6-9
Key players
Rachel Voegel C Sr.
Ashley Chew SS So.
Ashley Perkins 1B Fr.
Jaden Thompson 3B/2B Fr.
Jamie Gaffga CF So.
Outlook: Voegel commands the Tuckers from behind the plate and Perkins returns after hitting .385 in eighth grade.
PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS
Coach: Debbie Brown
2015 record: 4-12
Key players
Gillian Kenah 3B Jr.
Jackie Brown C Jr.
Lesley Rosario OF Sr.
Ashley Catoggio 2B Fr.
Julia Postol OF Jr.
Outlook: Kenah is a versatile infielder with a powerful bat hitting No. 3 in the order. Brown gives stability behind the plate and Rosario is a threat on the bases.
PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON WHALERS
Coach: Shakoya Davis
2015 record: 7-6
Key players
Charlotte Evans CF Jr.
Isabel Peters SS Jr.
Alyssa Kneeland C Jr.
Cali Cafiero LF Jr.
Taylor Cox 3B Sr.
Outlook: Led by a talented junior class, the Whalers look to compete led by Evans in center field and Kneeland behind the plate.
SHELTER ISLAND INDIANS
Coach: Ian Kanarvogel
2015 record: No team
Key players
Kenna McCarthy LF Sr.
Margaret Michalak 3B Sr.
Sarah Lewis P So.
Emily Hyatt 1B Sr.
Kelly Colligan OF/SS Sr.
Outlook: McCarthy had four home runs and three triples last year and Lewis will lead the pitching staff following a 6-0 JV season. Shelter Island only had a JV team the previous two seasons.