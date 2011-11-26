Suh's stomp won't be reviewed before next week

DETROIT -- After hurting the Detroit Lions with a penalty and ejection on Thanksgiving, Ndamukong Suh says he has learned his lesson. "My reaction on Thursday was unacceptable," he said on his Facebook page Friday night. "I made a mistake and have learned from it.''

The statement appeared on Suh's page around the same time he was publicly chastised by the Lions, who released a statement saying his conduct was "unacceptable and failed to meet the high level of sportsmanship we expect from our players."

It could be several days before Suh finds out the true cost of his third-quarter stomp of Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith in Detroit's 27-15 loss. After being pushed off Dietrich-Smith, Suh stepped down hard with his right foot, appearing to make contact with his right arm.

When asked where Suh stepped on him, Dietrich-Smith sounded as if he didn't want to stir the pot. "I have no idea," he said. "I have to watch the tape."

Suh said he was trying to keep his balance while freeing himself from the brief scuffle. He apologized Thursday to teammates, coaches and fans for "allowing the refs to have an opportunity to take me out of this game," adding: "And honestly, the most important person in this whole thing that I have to deal with is the man upstairs."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Friday, he said, "Playing professional sports is not a game. It is a profession with great responsibility, and where performance on and off the field should never be compromised. It requires a calm and determined demeanor, which cannot be derailed by the game, referee calls, fans or other players." -- AP