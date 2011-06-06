Suit: GOP redistricting hurts minorities

A new lawsuit filed in federal court says a Republican redistricting plan for the Nassau County Legislature would disenfranchise minorities.

The protest was filed in federal court Monday by Hempstead attorney Frederick Brewington, who said the new lines violate the civil rights of some minorities.

U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip denied Brewington's request for a temporary restraining order against the redistricting, but granted a hearing on the issue next Monday. The new lines would be in place for the November elections.

In papers filed on behalf of four minority residents, Brewington said the reapportionment plan "has the effect and/or purpose of denying plaintiffs and other African-American and Hispanic voters an opportunity to participate meaningfully in the political process and to nominate and elect candidates of their choice."

The 19-member legislature's presiding officer, Peter Schmitt (R-Massapequa), sponsor of the redistricting proposal, said the plan would create at least one district in which minorities predominate.

But Democrats say the new borders, passed recently along party lines by the county legislature, are designed to increase the GOP's 11-8 majority. They say the GOP plan would force four Democratic lawmakers into two districts, while taking some residents from heavily minority districts and placing them into predominantly white districts.

Also Monday, a state Supreme Court justice who is hearing a Democratic lawsuit against the redistricting denied the plaintiffs' request that he move up the date for a hearing on the merits of the suit. The hearing is scheduled for June 14.

A state appellate division hearing on the Democrats' request to move up the hearing date is scheduled for Wednesday in Brooklyn.