Super Bowl 50: Cam Newton packing 6 jerseys, including 3 for charity

Panthers equipment manager Jackie Miles told ESPN that he is packing six Super Bowl game-day jerseys for Cam Newton. Three of them will be set aside for any charity events in California, which often is a requirement of a Super Bowl team. But the other three will be on hand in case of inclement weather on the day of the game.

“If we’re rained on pregame, we’d switch them after pregame for the first half,” Miles said Friday. “And then if it rained in the first half we’d switch them at halftime for the second half.”

While it has been a rainy winter in the San Francisco area, the long-range forecast for Feb. 7 shows sunny skies with a high in the mid 50s. Not that the Panthers are trusting that outlook.

”I have a winter trunk packed, too,” Miles said. “We’re prepared. We’re not going to be packed for Minnesota cold, but I have the nice baseball jackets packed.”