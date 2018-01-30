Super Bowl LII prop bets
Football, commercials and whacky prop bets. Welcome to another Super Bowl.
Here's a look at some of the prop bets for Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, being offered by Bovada:
How long will it take for Pink to sing the US National Anthem?
Over 2 Minutes -150 (2/3)
Under 2 Minutes +110 (11/10)
**From moment she starts singing until the note "Brave" ends for first time.
What color will Pink's hair be when she starts to sing the National Anthem?
White/Blonde 5/4
Pink/Red 7/4
Blue/Purple 5/1
Brown/Black 5/1
Green 5/1
**Note: Predominant color.
Will Pink be airborne at any point during her singing the National Anthem?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
**Note: Must be airborne from first note sang until she finishes saying Brave for the first time.
Will Pink forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
**Note: From moment she sings first note until she finishes saying Brave for the first time.
Will Pink say "Eagles" before, during, or after she sings the National Anthem?
Yes +170 (17/10)
No -250 (2/5)
**Note: Must be clearly said.
Will Pink wear a Philadelphia Eagles shirt or hat while singing the National Anthem?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Pink to sing the National Anthem?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?
Robert Kraft -140 (5/7)
Jeffrey Lurie EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Who will be shown first during broadcast?
Robert Kraft -140 (5/7)
Jeffrey Lurie EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?
Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)
Doug Pederson EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Belichick or Pederson.
Who will be shown first during broadcast?
Bill Belichick -140 (5/7)
Doug Pederson EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
What color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?
Blue 4/5
Grey 3/2
Red 15/2
White 15/2
**Note: Predominant color.
Who will be shown first on TV during the singing of the National Anthem?
Tom Brady -200 (1/2)
Nick Foles +150 (3/2)
Over/Under Donald Trump Tweets on February 4th, 2018
Over/Under 5
Will Donald Trump be mentioned during broadcast?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
How many times will Tom Brady’s age be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1.5 -200 (1/2)
Under 1.5 +150 (3/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many times will Carson Wentz be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 3.5 -160 (5/8)
Under 3.5 +120 (6/5)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Wentz.
How many times will Robert Kraft be shown on TV during broadcast?
Over 2.5 -200 (1/2)
Under 2.5 +150 (3/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?
Over 1.5 EVEN (1/1)
Under 1.5 -140 (5/7)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must refer to vomiting or a similar work and say McNabb.
Will Donovan McNabb’s vomiting incident from Super Bowl 39 be mentioned during the broadcast?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count
Will Terrell Owens be mentioned during the broadcast?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Terrell Owens
How many times will the temperature outside the Stadium be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1 -140 (5/7)
Under 1 EVEN (1/1)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many times will “Wardrobe Malfunction” be mentioned during broadcast?
Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)
Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many times will Janet Jackson be mentioned during broadcast?
Over/Under 1.5
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many clips will be show from Super Bowl 39 during broadcast?
Over/Under 1.5
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
How many times will the Rocky statue in Philadelphia be show during broadcast?
Over/Under 1
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Will "Nipplegate" be said during broadcast?
Yes +500 (5/1)
No -900 (1/9)
**Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.
Will Al Michael's refer to the spread on the game?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
**Note: Must clearly say what the spread was on the game.
Will anyone except Brady or Foles take a snap in the game?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
**Note: Kickers and punters do not count.
What color will Justin Timberlake's shoes be when he begins his Halftime show performance?
White 4/5
Black 7/4
Brown/Beige 7/1
Blue 10/1
Green 10/1
Red 16/1
Yellow 20/1
**Note: Predominant color.
Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he begins his Halftime show performance?
Yes +140 (7/5)
No -180 (5/9)
Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during Halftime?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will any members from NSync perform with Justin Timberlake?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game winning Coach?
Lime/Green/Yellow 9/4
Orange 5/2
Red 2/1
Clear/Water 4/1
Blue 7/1
Purple 10/1
**Note: Must be clearly shown on TV.
Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?
Teammates 2/1
God 4/1
City 5/1
Coach 7/1
Owner 10/1
Family 16/1
Does not mention any of the above 2/1
Will Tom Brady’s jersey be stolen again?
Yes 10/1
**Note: Must be reported by ESPN within 48 hours of the end of the Super Bowl.
TEAM/GAME PROPS
Philadelphia Eagles +5
New England Patriots -5
Total: 48½
First Half
Philadelphia Eagles +3
New England Patriots -3
Total: 24
Moneyline
Philadelphia Eagles +160 (8/5)
New England Patriots -180 (5/8)
Total Team Points – Philadelphia Eagles
Over/Under 21
Total Team Points – Philadelphia Eagles – First Half
Over/Under 10½
Total Team Points – New England Patriots
Over/Under 27
Total Team Points – New England Patriots – First Half
Over/Under 13½
Will Tom Brady win Regular Season MVP and Super Bowl MVP?
Yes 5/6
No 5/6
Will any QB throw for 400 or more yards in the Game?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Will anyone except Brady or Foles take a snap in the game?
Yes +110 (11/10)
No -150 (2/3)
**Note: Kickers and punters do not count.
Margin of Victory
Eagles by 1-6 points 4/1
Eagles by 7-12 points 15/2
Eagles by 13-18 points 14/1
Eagles by 19-24 points 25/1
Eagles by 25-30 points 40/1
Eagles by 31-36 points 66/1
Eagles by 37-42 points 100/1
Eagles by 43+ points 100/1
Patriots by 1-6 points 3/1
Patriots by 7-12 points 4/1
Patriots by 13-18 points 6/1
Patriots by 19-24 points 9/1
Patriots by 25-30 points 16/1
Patriots by 31-36 points 25/1
Patriots by 37-42 points 40/1
Patriots by 43+ points 50/1
Which will be the Highest Scoring Quarter?
1st Quarter 9/2
2nd Quarter 7/4
3rd Quarter 9/2
4th Quarter 7/4
First Offensive Play of the Game
Run -130 (10/13)
Pass EVEN (1/1)
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -165 (20/33)
No +135 (27/20)
The first scoring play of the game will be
Patriots Touchdown Pass 3/1
Patriots Field Goal 3/1
Eagles Field Goal 4/1
Eagles Touchdown Pass 4/1
Patriots Rushing Touchdown 11/2
Eagles Rushing Touchdown 6/1
Eagles Defensive or ST Touchdown 16/1
Patriots Defensive or ST Touchdown 16/1
Eagles Safety 22/1
Patriots Safety 22/1
How many yards will the first touchdown of the game be?
No Touchdown in the game 75/1
0 Yard Touchdown 33/1
1-7 Yard Touchdown 8/5
8-15 Yard Touchdown 4/1
16-25 Yard Touchdown 9/2
26-39 Yard Touchdown 5/1
40-59 Yard Touchdown 7/1
60-79 Yard Touchdown 12/1
80-95 Yard Touchdown 16/1
96 or More Yard Touchdown 16/1
Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the 1st Half?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +240 (12/5)
Total Touchdowns
Over 5½ +120 (6/5)
Under 5½ -150 (2/3)
Longest Touchdown Yardage in the Game
Over/Under 43½
Shortest Touchdown Yardage in the Game
Over/Under 1½
The largest lead of the game by either team will be
Over/Under 13
The First Turnover of the Game will be?
Fumble 7/5
Interception 10/13
No Turnover in Game 7/1
Will there be a Kickoff Return for a TD in the Game?
Yes +750 (15/2)
No -1500 (1/15)
Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -325 (4/13)
Will the game go to overtime?
Yes +800 (8/1)
No -1600 (1/16)
Will there be a special teams or defensive TD scored?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -250 (2/5)
Will a 2-point conversion be successful in the game?
Yes +225 (9/4)
No -280 (5/14)
Will there be a safety in the game?
Yes +650 (13/2)
No -1200 (1/12)
Will there be an onside kick attempt in the game?
Yes -200 (1/2)
No +150 (3/2)
Will there be a flea flicker attempted in the game?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -600 (1/6)
Total Number of Penalties in the Game by both teams
Over/Under 12½
Will there be a penalty for excessive celebration?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will a Roughing the Passer penalty be called in the game?
Yes EVEN (1/1)
No -130 (10/13)
Total QB Sacks (Both teams combined)
Over/Under 4½
Longest Successful Field Goal in the Game
Over/Under 47.5 Yards
MVP AND FIRST TO SCORE A TOUCHDOWN ODDS
Super Bowl 52 - Odds to Win MVP
Tom Brady 4/5
Nick Foles 13/4
Rob Gronkowski 17/2
Jay Ajayi 18/1
Danny Amendola 18/1
Zach Ertz 18/1
Dion Lewis 18/1
Alshon Jeffrey 20/1
Brandin Cooks 22/1
LeGarrette Blount 40/1
Fletcher Cox 40/1
James White 40/1
Nelson Agholor 50/1
Rex Burkhead 50/1
Jake Elliott 50/1
Stephen Gostkowski 50/1
Chris Hogan 50/1
Torrey Smith 75/1
Malcolm Butler 100/1
Patrick Chung 100/1
Corey Clement 100/1
James Harrison 100/1
Devin McCourty 100/1
Nigel Bradham 200/1
Trey Burton 200/1
Ronald Darby 200/1
Phillip Dorsett 200/1
Trey Flowers 200/1
Ricky Jean Francois 200/1
Brandon Graham 200/1
Corey Graham 200/1
Lawrence Guy 200/1
Malcolm Jenkins 200/1
Mychal Kendricks 200/1
Rodney McLeod 200/1
Jalen Mills 200/1
Patrick Robinson 200/1
Kyle Van Noy 200/1
Field 20/1
First Touchdown Scorer
Rob Gronkowski (NE) 15/2
Brandin Cooks (NE) 9/1
Danny Amendola (NE) 10/1
Zach Ertz (PHI) 10/1
Dion Lewis (NE) 10/1
Jay Ajayi (PHI) 12/1
Alshon Jeffrey (PHI) 12/1
LeGarrette Blount (PHI) 14/1
Rex Burkhead (NE) 14/1
Chris Hogan (NE) 14/1
James White (NE) 14/1
Nelson Agholor (PHI) 16/1
Corey Clement (PHI) 18/1
Torrey Smith (PHI) 18/1
Tom Brady (NE) 25/1
Nick Foles (PHI) 33/1
Any Other Touchdown Scorer 4/1
No Touchdown Scorer 75/1
PLAYER PROPS
Will Nick Foles have a higher QB rating than Tom Brady?
Yes +150 (3/2)
No -200 (1/2)
Total Passing Yards – Nick Foles (PHI)
Over/Under 235½
Total Touchdown Passes - Nick Foles (PHI)
Over 1½ (-140, 5/7)
Under 1½ (+110, 11/10)
Total Completions - Nick Foles (PHI)
Over/Under 22½
Total Pass Attempts - Nick Foles (PHI)
Over/Under 33½
Total Passing Yards – Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 285½
Total Touchdown Passes - Tom Brady (NE)
Over 2 (-165, 20/33)
Under 2 (+135, 27/20)
Total Completions - Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 25½
Total Pass Attempts - Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 37½
Number of Touchdown Passes – Nick Foles (PHI)
0 3/1
1 2/1
2 9/4
3 9/2
4 or more 15/2
Number of Touchdown Passes – Tom Brady (NE)
0 6/1
1 5/2
2 2/1
3 11/4
4 or more 19/4
Longest Completion – Nick Foles (PHI)
Over/Under 37½
Longest Completion – Tom Brady (NE)
Over/Under 39½
Who will record the most Receiving Yards in the game?
Rob Gronkowski (NE) 3/1
Brandin Cooks (NE) 4/1
Zach Ertz (PHI) 4/1
Alshon Jeffrey (PHI) 5/1
Nelson Agholor (PHI) 7/1
Danny Amendola (NE) 7/1
Chris Hogan (NE) 7/1
Torrey Smith (PHI) 7/1
Total Receiving Yards – Zach Ertz (PHI)
Over/Under 57½
Total Receiving Yards – Alshon Jeffrey (PHI)
Over/Under 55½
Total Receiving Yards – Nelson Agholor (PHI)
Over/Under 37½
Total Receiving Yards – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 75½
Total Receiving Yards – Brandin Cooks (NE)
Over/Under 67½
Total Receiving Yards – Danny Amendola (NE)
Over/Under 45½
Longest Reception – Alshon Jeffrey (PHI)
Over/Under 19½
Longest Reception – Zach Ertz (PHI)
Over/Under 19½
Longest Reception – Rob Gronkowski (NE)
Over/Under 25½
Longest Reception – Brandin Cooks (NE)
Over/Under 26½
Total Rushing Yards – Jay Ajayi (PHI)
Over/Under 62½
Total Rushing Yards – LeGarrette Blount (PHI)
Over/Under 29½
Total Rushing Yards – Dion Lewis (NE)
Over/Under 55½
Total Rushing Yards by the Philadelphia Eagles
Over/Under 112½
Total Rushing Yards by the New England Patriots
Over/Under 92½
Who will record the most Rushing Yards in the game?
Jay Ajayi (PHI) 5/7
Dion Lewis (NE) 7/5
LeGarrette Blount (PHI) 5/1
Rex Burkhead (NE) 12/1
James White (NE) 16/1
Longest Rush - Jay Ajayi (PHI)
Over/Under 14½
Longest Rush - LeGarrette Blount (PHI)
Over/Under 9½
Longest Rush - Dion Lewis (NE)
Over/Under 14½
CROSS-SPORTS PROPS
What outcome will be greater?
Total Points by the winning team in Super Bowl 52
Total Number of medals won by the 2018 USA Winter Olympic Team
**Note: The US Winter Olympics Team in 2014 won 28 medals.
What will be higher?
Temperature at Kickoff in Minnesota -150 (2/3)
Total Points scored in the 1st Quarter +110 (11/10)
What will be greater?
New England Patriots Total Points EVEN (1/1)
Kyrie Irving Total Points and Assists vs Portland -140 (5/7)
What will be greater?
Philadelphia Eagles Touchdowns in Super Bowl 52
Joel Embiid blocks on 2/3/18
What will be greater?
Longest Touchdown Scored in the Super Bowl EVEN (1/1)
Russell Westbrook Total Points, Rebounds and Assists versus the Lakers -140 (5/7)
What will be greater?
Tom Brady Number of Completions -140 (5/7)
DeMar DeRozan Total Points vs Memphis Grizzlies EVEN (1/1)
CROSS-SPORT PROPOSITION - What will be greater?
Nick Foles Number Of Completions -140 (5/7)
Kemba Walker Total Points vs Phoenix Suns EVEN (1/1)
What will be greater?
Brandin Cooks Total Receptions EVEN (1/1)
Devin Booker Total Assists vs Charlotte Hornets -140 (5/7)
What will be greater?
Total Points for Philadelphia Eagles -140 (5/7)
Jalen Brunson Total Points vs Seton Hall EVEN (1/1)
What will be greater?
Total Sacks in the Super Bowl +140 (7/5)
Total Goals in the Vegas Golden Knights vs Washington Capitals game -180 (5/9)
What will be greater?
Total Points for the Philadelphia Eagles -180 (5/9)
Total Goals for all 3 NHL games +140 (7/5)
What will be greater?
Rob Gronkowski Total Receptions
Total Goals in the San Jose Sharks vs Carolina Hurricanes game