Super Bowl LII: Patriots safety Duron Harmon’s family rooting for Eagles

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Eagles fans are diehards, even against family. Patriots safety Duron Harmon is from Dover, Delaware, but his family and friends will be rooting for the Eagles on Sunday.

“All my family members told me they hope I play great but ‘You’re still going to lose,’ ’’ Harmon said. “They tell me that all the time. I wouldn’t expect anything less from an Eagles fan. When I come home, in the barber shop, wherever I go.”

Harmon, a third-round pick out of Rutgers, has missed only one game in his five-year career. This season, he set career highs in interceptions (four) and pass breakups (seven). It’s his third Super Bowl appearance, and he has two rings.

“I remember being drafted here, not a lot of people knew who I was,” Harmon said. “Coach [Bill] Belichick took a great chance on me. The first two years, he gave me minimal roles to help me prove myself. The last two years, he just kept increasing my load, and it’s a testament to him trusting me in my play.

“It’s been great just being a part of this team. Being able to be here for a third time, people play in this league for a long time and don’t even sniff the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl, and here I am. So it’s been a journey, and I grew so much as a man.”