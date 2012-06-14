Survey: 'Boss' could compose a new anthem
They don't call him "The Boss" for nothing.
In a "60 Minutes"-Vanity Fair poll out last week, 22 percent of Americans said if they had to pick someone to compose a new national anthem, it would be Bruce Springsteen. Hey, he's already got a head start with "Born in the U.S.A."
Here are the rest of the results:
2. Dolly Parton, with 19 percent of the votes
3. Stevie Wonder, right, 18 percent
4. Bob Dylan, 11 percent
5. John Williams, 10 percent
6. Jay-Z,8 percent
7. Madonna, 5 percent
Too difficult to choose? "How about an all-star collaboration," CBS.com suggested in a statement, "with John Williams composing the music, Stevie and Bob penning the lyrics, Bruce and Dolly on lead vocals and Jay-Z and Madonna backing them up?"