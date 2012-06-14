Survey: 'Boss' could compose a new anthem

They don't call him "The Boss" for nothing.

In a "60 Minutes"-Vanity Fair poll out last week, 22 percent of Americans said if they had to pick someone to compose a new national anthem, it would be Bruce Springsteen. Hey, he's already got a head start with "Born in the U.S.A."

Here are the rest of the results:

2. Dolly Parton, with 19 percent of the votes

3. Stevie Wonder, right, 18 percent

4. Bob Dylan, 11 percent

5. John Williams, 10 percent

6. Jay-Z,8 percent

7. Madonna, 5 percent

Too difficult to choose? "How about an all-star collaboration," CBS.com suggested in a statement, "with John Williams composing the music, Stevie and Bob penning the lyrics, Bruce and Dolly on lead vocals and Jay-Z and Madonna backing them up?"