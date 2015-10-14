Suspect in Flatiron nightclub shooting that killed one woman, injured two others is in custody, cops say

A 26-year-old Bronx man was taken into custody Tuesday, a day after he was believed to have fatally shot one woman and injured two others in front of a Flatiron nightclub, police said.

Jamison Dalone was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault and other charges in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Walikque Faussett early Monday.

Dalone apparently had been kicked out of Club Motivo after getting into a fight inside the swanky club, only to return with his gun. Police did not believe Faussett was the intended target.

Faussett was fatally shot in the back about 4 a.m. on 21st Street, near Broadway. Two other women, ages 25 and 30, were also shot. Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.