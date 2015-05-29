SWR's Matt Fox makes quick work of BBP with six-hit shutout in Game 2 for Class A final

Things one can do in less than 75 minutes include taking a train from Babylon to Madison Square Garden, watching three episodes of a sitcom on Netflix and taking a plane to Buffalo.

Matt Fox can add to that list tossing a six-hit shutout against the two-time, defending state baseball champions to fend off elimination.

Shoreham-Wading River defeated Bayport-Blue Point, 4-0, in a 73-minute Game 2 of a best-of-three Suffolk Class A final to force Game 3 Monday at Bayport-Blue Point High School at 4 p.m. BBP won Game 1, 8-1.

Fox, who called this "definitely one of the top five fastest games I've ever played in," loved the fact the game moved quickly.

"I think it helps me keep my rhythm more," Fox said. "I can always rest after the game, I don't need to rest during the game. I like to keep my rhythm going."

The Wildcats (15-10) opened the scoring on Brian Morrell's fifth home run of the season. His ball went to straight centerfield and over the fence after BBP's Kyle Lawrence trampled the mesh fence set up in the outfield.

"I thought he had it but it carried a lot and somehow it went over," Morrell said. "When the umpire waved his hands around, I was so pumped."

Mike Keller, who had a home run followed by a four-hit performance in the semifinals, had a solo home run to start the second inning to make it 2-0. "He's on fire right now," said head coach Kevin Willi.

The Wildcats scored their final two runs on a squeeze bunt by Chris Sperruzzi and an RBI single by Jack Massa in the fourth.

Bayport-Blue Point (21-6) defeated the Wildcats the first four times they played this season. Game 3 will be at the Phantoms' home field, where they haven't lost in three years.

But Fox isn't too worried.

"Now that we got the win and actually shut them out and put a good amount of offense on the board, they know what we are about," Fox said. "I think it gives us a huge confidence boost and now they might be a little bit worried."

One thing is for sure -- don't be late to Game 3. You may miss a lot.