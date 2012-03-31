Take Charge Indy wins Florida Derby

Take Charge Indy pulled off a wire-to-wire win in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park yesterday, beating heavily favored Union Rags.

With three-time Kentucky Derby winner Calvin Borel aboard, Take Charge Indy finished the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.79. Longshot Reveron was second, and Union Rags finished third after a late charge on the outside wasn't enough.

Take Charge Indy returned $17.40, $9 and $3.60. Reveron paid $18.40 and $4, while Union Rags paid $2.10.

Union Rags reared up after his van ride to Gulfstream, then had a shoe issue in the paddock just before heading onto the track. He was the consensus Kentucky Derby favorite entering the day, and trainer Michael Matz says he's still heading there to start the Triple Crown season.

Monterosso wins World Cup. Monterosso won the $10 million Dubai World Cup, the world's richest horse race, to give Dubai's ruler an emotional victory after one of his horses was euthanized following a fall in an earlier race.

The outcome provided a big boost for Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum's stables, which had not won this showcase since 2006.

Monterosso, who finished third last year, was ridden by Mickael Barzalona and timed for the 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.67. The 5-year-old British horse went off at 20-1 odds and beat Capponi by three lengths to give Godolphin Stables a 1-2 finish.

Trainer Bob Baffert, recovering after a heart attack in Dubai on Monday, entered Game On Dude, who finished 12th.