‘Lone Survivor’ actor at Michael Murphy run in Ronkonkoma

The actor who portrayed late Navy SEAL and Patchogue native Michael P. Murphy in the movie “Lone Survivor” was among those supporting runners at the event bearing the fallen hero’s name in Ronkonkoma Saturday.

Actor Taylor Kitsch played Murphy in the 2013 movie, and took pictures with attendees at the Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy 4 Mile Run Around the Lake.

Murphy died in 2005 during a reconnaissance mission when his four-man team was attacked by more than 30 Taliban fighters.