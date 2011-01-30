Technology has to be used smartly in class

I have nothing against technology, but technology will never take the place of a teacher ["At LI schools high tech, high cost," News, Jan. 23].

A computer cannot look into a boy's eyes and know whether the boy understands what has been taught. A computer cannot possibly know if the girl was kept up all night by her parents' fighting. A computer will not know the right words to use to break down a difficult concept and make it understandable.

A small fortune is being spent on technology, money that could be better spent on smaller classes and increasing the human touch, something children desperately need to help them grow into responsible, intelligent adults.

Linda Silverman

Bellerose Manor

Having served as a superintendent in three of Long Island's school districts, I can say that I was intrigued by the allure of technology. In the mid-1990s, the South Huntington School District was the first on Long Island to place networked computers in every classroom. There was an air of excitement. Unfortunately, districtwide implementation stalled because there was not enough support for teachers to actually learn how to integrate technology into basic classroom instruction.

As a consultant, working with school districts across America, I soon learned why the acquisition of computers is only the first step. While visiting hundreds of schools I asked principals, "How many computers will we see being used by students in support of a learning activity?" The answer was quite a few.

I bet them lunch that we would see no more than 5 percent used for instructional purposes. My 10-pound weight gain was visible proof of what we saw. Most computers stood idle for long periods of time and were not connected to focused learning experiences.

I learned that computers are facilitators for gathering information. The act of collecting data alone does not improve learning outcomes. We must help our children learn to transform the deluge of information they are exposed to into useful knowledge.

Gerald Lauber

Syosset

Editor's note: The writer was superintendent in Levittown, Elmont and South Huntington.