Teen is tired of his early bedtime

DEAR AMY: I am a freshman in high school. Last year, I often had trouble getting up in the morning, which caused me to miss the school bus multiple times. My parents helped me to fix this issue by having me go to bed earlier. This year, I get myself up on time, and have not missed the bus once. But my parents still won't let me stay up later. They still make me go to bed at around 9:45, even though I am not at all tired and I usually don't fall asleep for at least another hour. All I ask is to be allowed to go to bed around 10:15 after watching some TV. My older brother has been going to bed past 11 p.m. for years. How can I convince my parents that they are being completely draconian?

Not Tired

DEAR TIRED: By all means, use the word "draconian" when you are trying to communicate with your parents. We parents love it when our kids use their vocabulary words in the correct context, and this tells me that you've been paying attention in school -- and that you are rested enough to be articulate. On the other hand, if your folks know what "draconian" means, they might not be too thrilled.

The solution here seems obvious. You negotiate with your parents a "limited-time" offer. Ask them to test you by letting you stay up half an hour later for one week. If you oversleep, you agree to go to bed when they say.

Teens need almost as much sleep as toddlers do, and the fact that they don't get it is one reason they sometimes act like toddlers.

DEAR AMY: Every year I feel as if I'm the only person on the planet who doesn't have plans for New Year's Eve. Any words of comfort for me?

Alone

DEAR ALONE: Honestly, I don't know anyone who has plans on this night. So join me (virtually) as we watch the throngs in Times Square on TV. I'll be home, playing charades until the ball drops.