Temperature could hit 90 on Long Island Wednesday

Potentially thrilling news for hot-weather lovers – there’s a chance the temperature could touch 90 degrees Wednesday. This would be for the first time since last July 20, when the high was 90 on the nose, forecasters say.

A look at weather statistics kept since 1984 shows that that’s well past the season’s earliest flip into the 90s at Long Island MacArthur Airport (April 17, 2002, when 94 was the high for the day).

It also would come just a tad later than the average date -- June 16 -- for moving into the hot zone, according to the National Weather Service, which for the past 30 years has maintained the Island’s weather records for the airport.

Last year’s first day in the 90s was June 24, when the temperature reached 92, the weather service said.

In 1985, the temperature didn't break 90 until Sept. 4, hitting a high of 91. That's the longest wait for a 90-degree day on record.