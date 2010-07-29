Tentative deal reached on SUNY, CUNY tuition hikes

ALBANY - SUNY and CUNY campuses would keep all the money raised from tuition increases over the next few years under a tentative agreement reached among lawmakers, a source told Newsday Thursday.

The legislative official said the rate of increase in tuition would not vary between campuses, a departure from Gov. David A. Paterson's proposal to allow Stony Brook University and others that grant doctoral degrees to charge higher fees. The tuition issue has been a stumbling block to completion of the state budget, now 121 days late.

The plan calls for tuition to rise in each of the next three to five years, though the amounts and duration are still being hammered out, according to the official, who requested anonymity.

While New York residents would be hit with the same rate increase regardless of where they go to school, tuition for out-of-state students would be set by individual campuses and could vary widely.

Paterson, who has sought to bolster SUNY and CUNY as a means of economic revival, was told of the deal struck by leaders of the State Senate and Assembly recently. He has yet to sign on, with spokesman Morgan Hook saying Thursday, "We need more detail."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The legislative official said Tuition Assistance Program grants for poor students would keep pace with the increase. And unlike past tuition hikes, all proceeds would go to the campuses, not the state treasury.

State support for SUNY and CUNY would remain constant after recent reductions.

The Senate and Assembly also have agreed to establish a building fund for Stony Brook and the SUNY campuses in Albany, Buffalo and Binghamton. The money would go for classrooms, residence halls and other projects tied to education. The fund size is still being negotiated, the official said.

Leaders of the legislature's Democratic majorities hope Paterson will endorse their SUNY-CUNY plan before Tuesday's session. If so, the plan probably would pass both houses and the Senate would then adopt the final budget bill. Lawmakers took up no bills in brief sessions held Thursday and Wednesday.

At least three Senate Democrats, including Brian X. Foley of Blue Point, have balked at finishing the budget without a resolution of the SUNY-CUNY issue. They have backed Paterson's proposal for varying tuition rates.

Foley called the legislative compromise a boon for Stony Brook, which he described as an "economic engine" for Long Island. Stony Brook spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said the university was not aware of any deal.

Earlier Thursday, Paterson and SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher met privately with black and Hispanic lawmakers who have expressed concern poor students will be priced out of SUNY and CUNY. After the nearly two-hour meeting, Zimpher signaled a willingness to compromise.

Senate chief John Sampson (D-Brooklyn) and Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) both said they had agreed to a "framework on how we get there." Silver added that many details still must be worked out.





The proposal

TUITION HIKES Across-the-board increases in each of the next three to five years; rates would be the same regardless of campus size.

PROCEEDS Tuition would go to campuses, not the state treasury. State funding for SUNY and CUNY would remain constant during the period.

OUT-OF-STATE Tuition for these students would be set by individual campuses and could vary widely.

TAP GRANTS Tuition Assistance Program grants to poor students would keep pace with tuition hikes.

BUILDING FUND For construction projects at Stony Brook University and SUNY campuses in Albany, Buffalo and Binghamton.

EXPIRATION The plan would expire in three to five years, requiring a legislative vote to be extended.

- Compiled by James T. Madore