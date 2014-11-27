Thanksgiving Day menu of NFL picks: Take the Lions, Eagles and Seahawks

These three Thanksgiving Day games represent a perfect Turkey Day of gridiron viewing. You have a tasty appetizer with the Bears and Lions. There's the main course of the Cowboys and Eagles, followed by a magnificent dessert with the Niners and Seahawks. Delicious!

BEARS (5-6) at LIONS (7-4), 12:30 p.m.

Lions by 7; O/U: 47 1/2

TV: Ch. 2; Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

This is the Lions' 75th Thanksgiving game, the most of any NFL franchise. Interestingly, Detroit is 1-9 overall in their last 10 Thanksgiving games, and 2-8 against the spread (ATS) in that span. The Bears are 13-14 overall under second-year coach Marc Trestman, but are just 9-17-1 ATS in his tenure. I know the Lions haven't scored a touchdown in two straight games, and have gone 22 consecutive drives without an offensive TD. But how much confidence do you have in Bears QB Jay Cutler & Co.? I didn't think so. Still, tread softly. The pick: Lions

EAGLES (8-3) at COWBOYS (8-3), 4:30 p.m.

Cowboys by 3; O/U: 55

TV: Ch. 5 Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9)

I know Jets fans have New England as a rival, and Giants fans have Washington and Dallas, but when it comes to the Eagles, there's only one: the Cowboys. It was ingrained in me from a young age: The Eagles could go 2-14, but as long as they beat Dallas twice, it was considered a successful season. I got three intriguing stats from RJ Bell of Pregame.com: The underdog in the Cowboys-Eagles series is 23-8 ATS in the last 31 meetings. Second, Dallas is 3-16 ATS favored off a win. Finally, the underdog in Dallas games has covered 71 percent of the time (53-22 ATS) since 2010. I know Philly QB Mark Sanchez can blow up at anytime, and Dallas could very well run wild with its impressive O-line. But if the Eagles get a lead, their pass rush (NFL's second-best with 38 sacks) could make it a long day for Tony Romo. The Eagles are 5-0 all-time on Thanksgiving Day. The pick: Eagles

SEAHAWKS (7-4) at 49ERS (7-4), 8:30 p.m.

49ers by 1; O/U: 391/2

TV: Ch. 4. Radio: WFAN (660, 101.9).

A critical divisional meeting between these franchises that have each won two NFC West titles the past four seasons. The "real" Seahawks came to play last week against first-place Arizona. Where have they been most of the season? Ten key Seahawks players reportedly had a meeting with coach Pete Carroll before their impressive 19-3 win over the Cards last week. The Seahawks, who have covered five straight meetings with the Niners, are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games as underdogs. The Niners, who slept-walked through a 17-13 win vs. Washington last week, is 2-3 ATS in its last five games overall. Neither team is great in this spot: Seattle is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games, while San Fran is 2-3 ATS in its last five home games. I'll take the better team. The pick: Seahawks

STAFF PICKS

JOHN BOELL: Lions, Eagles, Seahawks

KIMBERLEY A. MARTIN: Bears, Cowboys, 49ers

TOM ROCK: Lions, Cowboys, Seahawks

BOB GLAUBER: Lions, Cowboys, Seahawks