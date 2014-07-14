That's So Long Island down to four finalists. Vote in Round 5.

Here they are. Meet your final four contestants in Newsday’s That’s SO Long Island tournament: Billy Joel, bagels, Jones Beach … and Jones Beach concerts.

Yes, Jones Beach won the “Attractions” category, surprisingly beating out the Montauk Lighthouse, and the experience of taking in an outdoor concert at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater also edged out Long Island Ducks baseball games to clinch the “Activities” category, too.

Billy Joel crushed Long Beach’s Billy Crystal to become the celebrity who is most “Long Island,” which isn’t much of a surprise, considering he has dominated all of his opponents since Round 1.

Another front-runner, bagels, had a decisive victory over Grandma pizza, which was apparently first created on Long Island at Umberto’s of New Hyde Park.

As the categories merge, the choices may become harder. For instance, in Round 5 music lovers must choose between Billy Joel and concerts at Jones Beach. And beloved bagels are also pitted against the beach itself. Who (or what) will make it to the championship?

Vote now at newsday.com/tsli. Round 5 ends at 5 p.m. on July 16. (Mobile readers: Use the link at the top of this post to vote.)

Oh, and now that you know who the four finalists are, check back on July 21 when we reveal which reader was the first to make these predictions to win a $500 American Express gift card.