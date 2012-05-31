The best of the rest
Deborah Ann Rehm, ShirleyThe Comfort Zone
Fragrant smells wafting
through the kitchen window
from my square foot
herbal garden below.
Freshly snipped swiss chard
nurtured from seeds is not hard.
Some basil for my sauce
or a cup of mint chocolate tea.
Only a small space needed to grow
the herbs that soothe and comfort me.
Donald E. Allen, Amity HarborBroken
You had a broken handle when you first came to me.
Thrown away just like broken people are,
in our society.
So I took some epoxy putty and a new handle for you I made.
Then I restored you to your rightful place,
beside my garden hoe and spade.
For a tool some thought to be broken, you have more to give I see.
That is why I like my mended garden tool so much,
it is so much like me.
Nicole Menzzasalma, Island ParkUntitled
The flowers in Nana Ray's garden died,
along with the rosemary and thyme.
The tulips never sprouted another spring.
The tools in the shed rusted with sadness, ivy covered the shed uncontrollably.
Green moss and weeds grew over her stepping stones,
entombing her footprints to evoke her.
The virtue in the nature unraveled, the weeping willows made the other trees cry.
Queen Anne's lace crumbled into brown decay, infinitely mourns, the nature in her garden.
Nana's fingers charmed her nursery well, the garden's melancholy as are we.
The day she died the garden died with her.
Michelle Gagne, MedfordUncle Johnny's Smile
Johnny-jump-ups in the garden
Uncle Johnny in a chair
cerebral palsy keeps him there
with sunlight dancing on his hair
he loved a tenement rooftop breeze
his picture smile puts me at ease
please always plant some heart's ease
seeds
hide and seek me in the garden
Robert Makofsky, Port JeffersonOde to a Bugleweed
There you stand amongst the oily green grasses and soft fuzzy dandy lions
Sprouting up from tangled stringy roots matted into the wet cold soil
Dark purple flowers just inches above the early blades of grass testing spring
You dress like the bard in borrowed robes disguised weed-like with roots sprawling
An untrained eye will cut you back, dig you out, uproot you to the mulch pile
Where you will languish without light uncared for turning brown, then black like the night
I gather you up carefully, roots in hand and on my knees place you gently
In the nurtured soil just dug and turned
Hoping to share your simple beauty in the shade of an old oak waiting for a friend.
Susan Dell'Orto, LindenhurstGood Gardens Come in Small Packages
The time is here
The earth is alive
With the miracle of perennials
Each having their turn to bloom
Goodbye to creeping pflox and hello to black-eyed Susan
Splashes of annuals for a pop of color
impatiens -- marigold -- petunia
And then -- from a small seed package -- lo and behold
The mammoth sunflower reaches up toward heaven
The garden is enriched in all its glory
Kathy Miller, East NorthportUntitled
There's an item in the shade
That's sorry to say handmade
It's made with love
And could fit in a glove
A heartfelt slogan is what it says
About a cat who has laid his head
So when spring comes and the dew is gone
We nod our head and say so long
Just Velez, BronxTo my Carnation
You gave me yellow roses for friendship.
You gave me red roses when you said I love you.
You gave me a bouquet of white roses when we wed.
You brought narcissus flower for our firstborn son,
and the sweet pea of daisy for our second son that rest in peace next to you.
I am the lily of the valley I bring to you, your grand bouquet two
Narcissus one snowdrop one carnation, a marigold, chrysanthemum,
Jonquil, daisy and larkspur. What joy to share with you the sunset and
The morning of grand flowers that brightens up heaven and earth.
Karl O'Leary, Sound BeachA Peculiar Allure
A delicate dew
Glistens upon a newly-emerged bud
Commencing its daily journey
Striving through the chill of morning
With a proud resurgence
Leaning for its source of light
Stalks of strength transgressing its might
Manifesting its beauty within
Elucidating an atmosphere of angelic tranquility
Trista L. Breil, OceansideUntitled
Black knight Lily,
sets the night on fire.
Woven waves
of amber flames.
Under
a diamond dotted sky.
Paula Camacho, FarmingdaleLilacs
I cannot resist the sweet smell
of their purple stars.
Arriving past the edge of winter,
their aromas are lost outside
to wandering winds.
I bring a bouquet inside
for the company of their perfume
and for a few days I am reminded
how a small pleasure can grab you
and change the direction of a day.
Barbara Kaufmann, Massapequa ParkGarden Gems
Wildflowers awaken, waiting
like shy teenagers at the first dance,
Painted fern dresses in lace,
Epimedium in delicate yellow and pink,
Solomon's Seal, creeps soldier-like toward the sun,
Lenten Rose lingers long past Easter,
Columbine nods at a cool breeze,
Forget-me-nots reflect the sky's glory,
Purple bugleweed hugs the shade,
Tiny gems recall a grandmother's garden.
Diane Long, Saint JamesThe Iris
'Tis ironic that the iris has stolen my heart
Since of the garden it only has a small part.
Yet it spreads and it blooms in May of each year --
The bright purple flowers looking glad to be here!
Tho thief it may be of heart and of soil,
I willingly surrender and do nothing to foil.
For this beautiful bounty is a gift from above,
Nature's reminder of peace, hope and love.
Valerie Skelly, BellmoreUntitled
He's proud as proud as he can be
He's hung a shoe holder on a tree
And as he finishes his task,
What's that doing there? I ask.
You're right he says -- aah! Now it's done
The side of the house gets way more sun,
He fills the pouches with soil and seed.
Well, I mutter you won't have to weed.
Laugh if you want just wait and see
You'll eat your words, I'll eat parsley!
Submitted by Laurie Brancaleone Kenna, Floral Park; written by Antoinette Marsala (1919-1994)Tulips
Did you ever see tulips grow
tall and straight and all in a row
their colors resemble a rainbow hue
red and yellow, pink and blue
Other flowers of beauty rare
to a tulip cannot compare
and when they die and fade away
and leaves and grass are in their way
I will always see my tulips fair
because their bulbs are planted there.
Susan Colledge, SouthamptonFlash of Blue
How do I admire thee?
Let me count your beauty . . .
Your bright blue plumage,
indeed a rare cutie.
Never mind the Oriole,
besides, he was a no-show.
You have chosen my pole
graced my yard,
magnificent Eastern Bluebird.
Noreen McAllister-Bifulco, Port Jefferson Station
Mint
I have done it again.
In one moment every spring,
I stop to snip the fresh breath of mint
A growing miracle, planted within thyme
Near sage, each sprig reaped
Some for my son's bun -- an offering
With his touch, all rebirths in broad day
And I'm left with that heady scent
That sprouts the belief
All that's gone can return again.
Regina Genova, Middle Island
For love of the Hasta
The green leaves of the hasta plant so perfect and bright
Come up each spring of their own given right.
As these border plants were showing their reason for being,
Along came tall predators, tempting greens they were seeing.
The beautiful deer which we always loved
We grew not to be so enamored of --
The strong hasta plants so lush and new
Became a gourmet dinner for the four-legged crew.
These beauties of nature, we placed in clay pots
Our deck came alive as the hastas evolved, beautiful garden, problem solved.
Terri Donahue, Center MorichesOde to a Tiny Pansy
The tiny pansy debuts its blooming "face" in early spring
Its petals quaint and delicate, like a butterfly's wing
This colorful flower is the best one yet
It's cousin to the viola and violet
This cool weather annual is a "perennial" delight
When some seeds sow themselves, it's a beautiful sight
Its royal purple and yellow overlapping petals
Make this flower one of nature's edibles
Pansies' short-lived blooms that look like faces
Are my favorite of all, in my garden's small spaces.
Tony Trapanotto, Lindenhurst
Untitled
I'm just a violet
a violet in bloom
sitting here in my garden
with just enough of room
the people that planted me
will surely see soon
that within my small garden
I can surely grow and bloom
Christine A. Barbour, WoodhavenThe Peony Tree
Peony petals unfurl from their bulbous heads to show
hundreds of variegated blossoms pushing sweet perfume out
into the green atmosphere and where ants dance between
the double flowers and carry pollen dust on their antennas
as they run through the soft succulent dew of spring
getting high when they draw in the wonderland
of the pale pink and white flora of the peony tree
if only for a few short weeks pleasing Paeon,
the physician of the gods, who loves their
stately, rare, huge flowers.
Carla Procida, West IslipWhat I See
You brave soul, nothing more than a weak little twig
yet I see you flourishing so your home I now dig,
already I inhale your sweet, breathtaking scent
though with one small breeze your body has bent.
Planted alone so none could choke or cause you thirst
no doubt one day on this plot your flowers shall burst,
although compared to Charlie Brown's famous tree
I look at you and a beautiful lilac bush is all I see.
Christina Abbenante, HoltsvilleMy Fathers Garden
In a small patch
of ground
In the back of
the yard
Is my Fathers Garden
Peppers and Pumpkins
Cucs and corn
Eggplant and Tomatoes
Cherry and Beefsteak
In my Fathers Garden
Oh those Tomatoes
hot, juicy and fragrant
Picked ripe right off
the vine
From my Fathers Garden
Sharing -- the tastes
the smells -- musky
the memories -- warm
Of my Father
In my Fathers Garden
Betty Marie Wybenga, Center MorichesUntitled
A mid-day bed catching sun
found fiddlehead unfurling,
daffodils nodding,
roses standing "prim."
Rays beamed to me . . .
unseemly grass is in between.
Reaching, pulling, separating sandy soil
from green blades;
a baby box turtle surprising spring and me!
Joan Vullo Obergh, SeafordSpring Seduction
There is an unkempt elegance in
the slumbering early spring garden,
a shameless appeal to dormant senses.
Clay pots eagerly waiting, bare earth reveals
nubile sprouts, shoots and sheaves, brittle brown
leaves scattered over unmade garden beds,
disheveled like a woman lazily awakening,
tousled and easy with the taste of promise and
pleasure lingering on her sweet, warm morning breath.
Margaret Bavoso, PlainviewA Rose Garden
She ties up the wild red rambling roses
Prunes the yellow tubular rose
Smiles at the blushing pink miniatures
"Don't they have sweet little faces?"
She breathes in the delicate fragrance
Going into her castle
Carla pauses,
"Thank you my rose garden
For bringing so much beauty into my life."
Margaret Titone, Rocky PointWild Violets
When they appeared in our garden
I mused
Pretty weeds with purple flowers.
Still weeds --
They had to go.
I dug and tugged
They refused to leave.
Popping up here there everywhere
Flourishing --
Now friends we cohabitate.
Louise Webster, Port JeffersonLily-of-the-Valley
Fragrant fairy wedding bells
Alabaster petal shells
Woodland flowers that thrive in shade
Fairest lily on hill or glade
Tiny teacups hung to dry
Gently sway as the breeze goes by
A star-strung night upon green leaves
A sign of spring beneath the trees
Elaine PasqualiLilies of the Valley
I remember Mom's love of Lilies of the Valley
small, white, bell-shaped beauties
their sweet fragrance wafting in from the garden
or from a vase on the kitchen sink
I remember Mom's love of Lilies of the Valley
and the small bottle of Lily of the Valley perfume
that she "spritzed" on herself on special occasions
I remember Mom's love of Lilies of the Valley
a patch of Lilies of the Valley grow in my garden
and their delicate beauty and sweet scent remind me of Mom
M.P. Kusen, MaspethCrocuses
When crocuses break through the ground,
They stretch and yawn and look around.
Purple, yellow, white and red,
All waking from their earthen bed.
They slept as frosty winds did blow.
Beneath the winter's ice and snow,
And when at last the earth did thaw,
They thrust their colors out once more.
Prodding fellow flowers to awake --
"Come on get up for heaven's sake!"
Kathy Levine, Long BeachSmall Wonders
Whenever a neighbor asks me: How does your garden grow?
I admit it's not all my doing. I have help from my loved ones, you know.
See the masses of irises adorning the fence?
That began with three bulbs from my Mom.
And the abundance of lavender under the tree
Dewdrop diamonds glisten
On delicate fragrant leaves
Clay pots hold earth and roots
Parsley, basil, rosemary,
Thyme, mint, oregano
Sprout perky sprigs
An herbal bounty for my feasts
Was once a sprig from my dear friend Tom.
It's a miracle these glorious blossoms
Started out as small seedlings in a pot
But you can see when it comes to the garden
Little things do mean a lot.
Carolyn Rushefsky, Belle HarborGood Gardens come in small packages
My impatiens blooming inside clay pots are lovely.
So, too, marigolds, petunias and queen anne's lace.
Worms coiling inside the soil help these flowers grow
But the grubs, no.
They destroy their roots
And are ugly, besides
Happy to say crushed egg shells
Help keep the grubs at bay.
Florence Gatto, BellmoreMini Garden
Dewdrop diamonds glisten
On delicate fragrant leaves
Clay pots hold earth and roots
Parsley, basil, rosemary,
Thyme, mint, oregano
Sprout perky sprigs
An herbal bounty for my feasts
Laura J. Hebenstreit, Middle Island
My Little Garden
It's just a little piece of land, a border 'round my door,
But with the flowers that I plant, I couldn't want for more.
The sunshine and the soft spring rains will help my plants along,
And as they blossom and come to life it fills my heart with song.
All I need's my little plot to plant a sprig or two.
Smell the perfumes, see the blooms, in pink and red and blue.
Softest greens of petal and stem, to contrast them just right.
Sunlight dabbled in the day, still fragrant through the night.
It may be small, but it's all mine, and it will have to do.
Maybe one day you'll stop by and I'll share it all with you.
Susan Marie Davniero, LindenhurstGarden's Tour
A garden tour
Flowers galore
The garden gate
Floral beauty await
A flower bath
Lace the path
Bouquet beauty
Garden variety
Fragrance there
Pervades the air
Blooming find
Nature's design
Anne Starnes Kingsbury, Huntington StationWings
Be as the orchid
though delicate and fair
must bloom and thrive in air
not rarified,
but host to hardy things.
A plant with earthly wings.
Margarita Duncan Tomko, FarmingdaleThe Children's Garden
The sweet pea vines climb high
They cover the Victorian trellis
Last year the children planted seeds
The sweet pea vines climb high
They keep the garden free of weeds
So on pink bright blossoms bees may feed
The sweet pea vines climb high
They cover the Victorian trellis.
Leslie Schult, HuntingtonLilly of the Valley
Spring brings the little ones to bloom
There hidden beneath the first azaleas.
Green slender leaves covet their prize
Of tiny white bells hanging from a thread.
They sway ever so gently in the breeze
So fairies can hear them tinkle,
And May birthday girls wear their perfume.
Welcome to these delicate ivory lilies
Spring's little ones in bloom.
Joan E. Boudreault, Breezy PointHaiku
along the garden,
hidden by large leafed hostas,
forget-me-not blooms
Edward Broderick, Rockaway BeachVision in my Garden
TOGETHER
All the flowers that were
Or will be
Together
Do not equal the beauty
Of thee
Linda Frohlinger, MassapequaSource
To help things grow from rich moist earth,
Is the closest one can get to the very source of life.
Lovingly putting seed in furrows freshly scratched in neat rows.
A promise to tend with care, pull harmful weeds, feed young green sprouts.
I watch fat pink worms, hard at work turning kitchen scraps to dank rich soil.
One tickles as he wriggles in my palm.
I put him gently down and watch as he burrows out of sight,
Feeling peaceful and serene as the day falls into soft gray dusk.
Robert J. Savino, West IslipFootsteps in Bloom
Chalk-sketching the driveway was fun
but paled to kicking a yellow ball
into Grandpa's garden before spring arrived./
She carefully hops over lavender crocus plants,
first to bloom through remnants of mulch./
My eyes drain, flood footsteps of her mother,
mindful of Jacinda frolicking in the flowerbed,
waiting for forget-me-nots and butterfly kisses./
All I have to do is turn around,
stepping stones of life grow before me.
Giacomo Galletta, East NorthportGreat-Grandma's Rose Garden
The bones of the sea seem to smile,
shells bleached chalk-white by many
a harsh summer sun. They form
the underlying design, now
barely recognizable.
Its creator, I can't recall.
I learned that she was small,
patient and devoted
to ellipses and roses as her
ongoing expression of order.