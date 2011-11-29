Nettles marries in private ceremony

Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles quietly got married Saturday in a small, sunset ceremony in Tennessee, People reports. Wearing an Alexander McQueen gown, Nettles married entrepreneur Justin Miller in front of family and friends, including bandmate Kristian Bush. Miller, a former model, has been dating Nettles for more than two years. He appeared in the video for the band's 2006 single, "Want To."





Cyrus was only joking about being a stoner, rep says

Miley Cyrus was simply kidding, her representative says, when the singer-actress called herself a stoner at her 19th birthday party, where her cake was emblazoned with reggae star and marijuana figure Bob Marley last week. "The cake was a joke and Miley was being sarcastic," her rep told "Access Hollywood" late Sunday. "It is being completely taken out of context." Yesterday, referring to posts at the Twitter pages of party-giver Kelly Osbourne and others, Cyrus tweeted, "Please stop bombarding my friends twitter pages with rude comments. NOTHING gives you the right to threaten people."





Maggie Gyllenhaal expecting

Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard are expecting their second child, Us Weekly reports. The actress, 34, is about four months along, Us said. The Oscar-nominee ("Crazy Heart") is mom to daughter Ramona, 5. Together since 2002, she and Sarsgaard, 40, were married in Italy in 2009. The older sister to Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal lives in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill neighborhood.