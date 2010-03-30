Streisand heads to Expo to tout book

Barbra Streisand will appear at the opening-night keynote reception for BookExpo America to promote "My Passion for Design." The book world's annual national convention will be held May 25-27 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan, The Associated Press reports. Event director Steven Rosato told The Associated Press Tuesday that Streisand's appearance "calls attention to the strength, vitality and excitement that is so much part of the book industry." "My Passion for Design" reveals the taste and style that have inspired the singer's homes and collections. It will be Streisand's first appearance on behalf of the book, to be published Nov. 16 by Viking.





Phish tickets on sale Friday

Get your wallets ready, Phish phans. The legendary jam band washes ashore at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater for shows on Aug. 17-18. Tickets, $50, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through Live Nation.





Palin's TV show to air tomorrow

Sarah Palin comes to TV Thursday with "Real American Stories," a new series on Fox News Channel hosted by the former Alaska governor about people with "real-life tales of overcoming adversity," the Los Angeles Times reports. The first installment, which airs at 10 p.m. in place of "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren," will feature country star Toby Keith, Manhasset rapper LL Cool J and former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch. The three will discuss their professional successes. "Real American Stories" will re-air Sunday at 9 p.m. The network has not yet announced the date for a second episode.