Alba to guest judge on 'Project Runway'

Jessica Alba is bringing her celebrity fashion sense to "Project Runway." Lifetime spokeswoman Kannie Yu LaPack says Alba will serve as a guest judge on Thursday's episode of the popular clothing-design competition show, The Associated Press reports. The actress will help judge a challenge in which the contestants must create an outfit for an "opinionated celebrity," who they will later discover is show host Heidi Klum.





Lights out for pair of Broadway shows

It's curtains for two new Broadway shows. "The Miracle Worker," starring Abigail Breslin, and "All About Me," starring Dame Edna and Michael Feinstein, are both closing Sunday, Newsday's Linda Winer reports. "Miracle Worker" ran 21 previews and 38 performances. "All About Me" had just 27 previews and 20 performances.





Fox's 'Dance' plans to change up routine

"So You Think You Can Dance" is getting some new moves. The Fox network said changes are planned for the dance competition's upcoming seventh season, AP reports. The series is narrowing the finalist field from 20 dancers to 10 - five women, five men - with one contestant cut each week instead of two. Dancers will also be partnered with past contestants instead of each other for the first time. "So You Think You Can Dance" premieres May 27.

Hatcher to launch Web site for women

Teri Hatcher is launching a Web project titled "A Chick's Guide to Life." The Web site, GetHatched.com, will begin in May and be produced by DisneyFamily.com, AP reports. Hatcher said the site will offer "solutions to the needs and obligations of today's modern woman."