The community college craze

When President Obama signed the new health-care reform bill into law last month, he skipped hospitals and medical clinics and instead signed the bill at a community college in Northern Virginia. It was a telling choice: The law provides $2 billion over the next four years for two-year schools to boost job-training and educational resources, such as remedial coursework, partnerships with local businesses and online courses.

“The funding is crucial to keeping community colleges as helpful as we can be to the wide range of students we serve,” said one admission counselor. “As an added bonus, the President’s decision [to sign the bill at a two-year school] has given us all some much-needed good press.”

The truth is that community colleges have seen a boost in enrollment since the economy tanked. “I’m seeing more kids [of all ability levels] head to community colleges than I ever have,” says one high school guidance counselor.

Sure, many of these students are attracted to bargain prices: Whether you want a two-year degree or plan to transfer to a four-year school, you probably won’t find a better deal than the per-credit-hour cost at a community college, which hovers around $25 to $30. But there are plenty more reasons to consider a two-year school. To help you decide if it’s right for you, we’ve whipped up this list of pros and cons.

Buy a little time. Maybe you don’t know if you want to go to college, or you need a stronger academic record to get into a four-year school. If so, community college is a good choice. You’ll get time to explore different academic topics, build a stronger record and perhaps even find courses that motivate you to pursue that four-year degree.

Bright classmates. Don’t assume that just because you got into a four-year school, you have to go. More and more high-performing high-school students are heading to community colleges (particularly those with honors programs) for a couple of years to save some money. (And that’s a really smart move.)

Access to faculty. Classes at community colleges are traditionally pretty small (around 20 or 30 students), so be prepared for an intimate learning environment. That means you’ll get access to faculty, who tend to be genuinely interested in teaching—not always the case at big research-driven universities. Bear in mind that many teachers will be adjunct faculty—a fancy term for part-time professors. There are pluses and minuses here: Many adjunct faculty have other jobs in their fields, which can add a real-world dimension to class. But part-time faculty come and go, so if you find a stand-out prof, he might not be around next semester.

Preparation for life. Compared to a high school grad, an adult with an associate’s degree earns, on average, 29 percent more; an adult with a bachelor’s degree earns 62 percent more, according to the College Board. Plus, adults with degrees are less likely to be unemployed, have healthier lifestyles and are more likely to vote and volunteer. The more education a person has, the stronger these benefits, so while you’re earning credits at a two-year school, keep your eye on transferring to a four-year college.

Transfer plans? If you have plans to transfer to a four-year school, find out (from your intended schools) which courses will transfer—before you register for classes. And remember that when you transfer, you’ll be joining a class of students who have spent two years together building strong relationships. Eventually, you’ll find your social group, but it might take some time.

A lack of…community. With some exceptions, students don’t tend to have the out-of-class bonding experiences at community colleges that they would at four-year, residential schools. Even at schools that offer residence halls, most students will be commuters—and be long gone on the weekends.

The bottom line is simple: Two years at a community college could be your best route to success. And if you have your eye on a four-year degree, you’ll still get the traditional college experience, and likely graduate with far less debt (and the same degree) as your peers.



Tips for Transferring

Get involved. We hate to point this out, but you are going to have to go through the admission process all over again in a few years. Admission officers at four-year schools will (still) want to see that you participated in activities outside of class.

Take academic risks. Enrolling in a course outside the basics shows academic curiosity—a big plus with admission counselors. So branch out and take a creative writing course or a class on emerging green technology—whatever interests you.

Keep track of professors. Because professors at community colleges are less likely to stick around than their four-year-college counterparts, keep in touch with your favorites who will happily write letters of recommendation.