The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 6, 2023
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Colder air will continue to filter into the Northeast today.
The air is forecast to be cold and moist enough to trigger
snow showers from Michigan to parts of West Virginia, Ohio,
Pennsylvania and New York state. Farther to the east, a
disturbance will trigger some rain along the southern coast
with pockets of accumulating snow farther to the north. Much
of the rest of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will be
dry. A weak storm, which is but a fragment of the bomb
cyclone that hit California on Wednesday, will bring some
snow to parts of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. This same storm
can bring a wintry mix to the Ohio Valley states during the
weekend. Meanwhile, a weak storm, relative to recent days,
will bring rain and some mountain snow from Washington to
Northern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 87 at Fort Lauderdale, FL
National Low Thursday -21 at Daniel, WY
_____
Copyright 2023 AccuWeather