The wait is on for the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch, unveiled earlier this fall along with the iPhone 6, won't hit stores till early 2015. Retailing for $349 and up, the watch comes in stainless steel, lightweight sporty aluminum and a more elegant 18-karat-gold case, all synched to your iPhone, streaming messages, social media alerts, maps and various apps (weather, fitness, nutrition) to your wrist, so you don't have to carry or pull out your phone all the time.

But Apple's not alone -- expect more smartwatches to launch next year from major fashion brands like Swatch, even celebs like Will.i.am.