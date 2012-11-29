Theater column: Behind the curtianBy Matt WindmanamNewYork Theater Critic

'Evita' to soldier on without Ricky Martin

Although Ricky Martin received lackluster reviews, he is the reason the Broadway revival of "Evita" has been doing spectacular business. So it's shocking to hear that the show's producers will apparently keep the show running after he exits the role of Che on Jan. 26.

Amy Winehouse musical gets axed

We'll have to wait a bit longer for an Amy Winehouse musical to premiere. In spite of plans to mount a show about the late singer in January in Copenhagen, "Amy," as it was to be titled, was canceled due to copyright issues.

Broadway has a

great Thanksgiving

In spite of decreased grosses earlier this month due to Superstorm Sandy, no less than 12 Broadway shows broke the million dollar mark over Thanksgiving weekend. Joining the usual suspects ("The Book of Mormon," "Wicked," "Spider-Man," "The Lion King") was the new revival of "Annie."

'Spider-Man' reaches two-year anniversary

Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of "Spider-Man's" notorious first preview performance. While the musical is unlikely to make a profit for investors, it has consistently earned more than a million dollars each week in grosses and is likely to stick around.

Spotted ...

Sarah Jessica Parker at opening night of "The Twenty-Seventh Man" at the Public Theater.