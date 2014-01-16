They can't win 'em all

And then there were … none!

Entering Tuesday night's busy boys basketball slate, there were three undefeated teams on Long Island. But all three were beaten as once again, parity ruled the courts.

In Suffolk II, Central Islip outlasted Half Hollow Hills East, 68-64, dropping the Colts to 10-1.

In Nassau AA-I, Freeport slipped past Farmingdale, 49-44, as the Dalers fell to 9-1.

In Nassau A-I, South Side had a huge second half to pull away from Westbury, 65-44, as the Green Dragons slipped to 8-1.

Perfection is an elusive target.