They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week

On the seventh day, we rose again. Hope everyone enjoyed the holiday and is feeling refreshed for the final stretch of the regular season – which somehow ends in only a couple weeks. Rejuvenated, too, for the last two-plus months of the school year. Because I know everyone spent the time off studying!

As always, suggests and comments are welcome. You can reach me through email or at @StephenHaynes4 and Sal Cacciatore (@SCacc8).

And, the Players of the Week are…

Katie Reilly, Huntington: Had a goal and a career-high 10 assists in a win over Shoreham-Wading River. Reilly's assist total tied Wantagh's Colleen Lovett (2013) for the second-highest single game total in state history. Clearly, Reilly has been watching those Chris and Cliff Paul State Farm commercials.

Sydney Pirreca, Mt. Sinai: She had five goals, an assist and seven ground balls in a 13-6 win over Sayville. She also had seven goals and an assist in a win over Westhampton on Saturday.

Manhasset defense: Erin Coleman made 11 saves and the Manhasset defense contained Notre Dame Prep (Md.) in a 6-5 loss last week. The Indians' defense helped compensate for a big disparity in time of possession and Riley Garcia, Emily Koufakis and Jacklyn D'Alleva each forced two turnovers.

Emma Jehle, Ward Melville: She made 41 saves in three games, including 20 stops in an 18-8 win over Commack. She also had 12 saves in a 12-7 win over Smithtown East.

Jacqueline Kennedy, Plainedge: The First Lady had seven goals and three assists in a 17-11 win over Calhoun, and six goals and two assists against Baldwin. (I knew the "First Lady" reference was lame the second I thought of it. But I couldn't help it.)

North Shore defense: The Vikings held Northport to two goals – one in each half – in a 9-2 victory last Wednesday.Ali Biolsi and Alex Cantwell were good in coverage and Samantha Capobianco made eight saves. Granted, Northport is dealing with injuries and wasn’t at its best, but North Shore’s performance was noteworthy nonetheless.

Jessica Maziah, Sachem North: She had five goals and four assists in a dominating win over Whitman.

Kasey Mitchell, Mt. Sinai (pictured): In a complete, do-it-all game, she had two goals, two assists, 12 draw controls and eight ground balls for the Mustangs in a 17-5 win over Westhampton.

Eastport-South Manor defense: Rebecca Tooker & Co. is doing work. The Sharks held Babylon to two goals in an 11-2 win last Wednesday, and kept Miller Pace to four - all in the first half - in Saturday's 11-4 victory. ESM hasn't allowed an opponent more than eight goals in a game this season and they've given up a total of 10 in their last three games combined.

Amelia Biancardi, Glenn: She had four goals and two assists and scored both goals in overtime as Glenn edged Deer Park, 17-15, last Wednesday.

Sam Santeramo, MacArthur: She made 23 saves in two games last week, including 10 in an 8-6 win over Baldwin. She has 82 saves already this season.

Alyssa Knab, South Side: She had 11 saves against four goals in a win over Lynbrook, and made 10 saves in the Cyclones' 12-9 victory over Hicksville.