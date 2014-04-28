They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week

Switching it up this week, and instead of making you read – or scroll past – the 2-3 paragraphs of text before getting to the names, we’re gonna get right to the names.

They made it!

Chrissy Corcoran, Sacred Heart: She totaled 15 points (seven assists) and seven ground balls in three games last week in Denver as the Spartans enjoyed a three-game sweep over Colorado's best teams.

Gabrielle Patick, Lynbrook: She scored seven goals against Seaford and had four goals and two assists in a win over Island Trees on Wednesday. Patick is having a breakout junior season after recovering from a severe ankle injury in December.

Lindsay Darrell, West Islip: In a do-it-all performance, the midfielder had two goals, two assists, nine ground balls and six draw controls in a big 12-9 victory over rival Ward Melville. Bonus points for the Quote of the Season when I asked her if teammate Olivia Kelly can luge (like her older brother Aidan, an Olympian). I can't put it in print, though, so if you're curious, ask her.

Taylor Carpentier, Garden City: She has made 28 saves in the Trojans' last three games, including 12 in a 16-6 win over North Shore.

Kaitlyn Montalbano, St. John the Baptist: She had 24 points in three games last week, including nine goals against Holy Trinity and four goals and three assists versus St. Timothy's (Md.).

Vanessa Yu, Oyster Bay: She had seven goals and three assists in a 19-12 win over Calhoun last Wednesday. It was Yu's third seven-goal game this season.

Charlotte Campbell, St. Anthony's: She made 22 saves in three games last week, including eight saves in a 7-6 win over Suffern on Saturday. The Friars are holding opponents to 5.7 goals per game this season.

Natalie Ledwitz, Port Washington (pictured): She scored goals against Glen Ridge (N.J.) and had five goals and three assists in Wednesday's win over Seaford. Ledwitz is Nassau's second leading scorer with 64 points (52 goals) and Port Washington is quietly 7-4.

Samantha Giacolone, Eastport-South Manor: She had eight of her 14 saves in the second half and overtime as the Sharks rallied to beat rival Sayville, 7-6, on Monday. Giacolone also had five stops in ESM's dominating 18-3 win over Danbury (CT) on Saturday.

Nicole Sinacori, Long Island Lutheran: In typical Sinacori fashion, she lit up the scoreboard with nine goals and an assist in a 16-15 win over Hewlett on Saturday.

** Big shout-out to goalie Lauren Daly, who returned last week from a broken thumb. Shoreham-Wading River has won three straight.