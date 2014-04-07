They made it: Girls lacrosse players of the week

And we’re back again. Twitter tells me there’s only seven more Mondays left in the school year (it seems some people are counting down the days until summer for whatever reason), so our hope is to make those Mondays a little more fun… or a little less difficult, however you wanna look at it.

There’s been a change this year. I’ll still be covering Nassau and the private schools – for the most part – but we’ve got a new Suffolk writer in Sal Cacciatore. Laura, bless her heart, is handling baseball this year. But give a warm welcome to Sal when you see him at games. And feel free to make “chicken cacciatore” jokes. I think he likes that.

As always, questions, comments and suggestions are welcome. You can reach us by email or on Twitter at @StephenHaynes4 and @SCacc8.

But, more importantly, we’re going with a new song-related title for the Players of the Week posts, as you can see. It’s a twist on “We Made It.” Figured it’s fitting, since these players really did make it.

Now scroll this page down while I issue my statement… It needed a moment of silence: Player, you made it!

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kylie Ohlmiller, Islip: She’s been a scoring machine this season and had 24 points in three games, including a 15-point eruption (seven goals and eight assists) in a victory over Deer Park.

Emily Mueller, Jericho: Had eight goals and two assists against LI Lutheran, including the tying goal with 30 seconds left in the first overtime, and the winner in double OT.

Shayne Antolini, Babylon: She scored the winning goal in consecutive games last week. First, against rival Shoreham-Wading River, with 2:54 left, in a 12-11 victory on Tuesday. Also won five draws and had two interceptions. Then, on Thursday, she hit from long range with 47 seconds left to beat Bellport, 15-14. (Her clone, Shaybe, is an excellent basketball player).

Mackenzie Liotta, Roslyn: She had 19 saves to four goals allowed in wins over Bethpage and Sewanhaka last week. That's quite the ratio.

Alexa Smith, Westhampton: She racked up 17 points last week and scored eight goals in an upset of Shoreham-Wading River.

Lauren Posillico, Long Island Lutheran: The converted defender scored a career-high six goals in a win over IPPSAL rival Portledge last Monday. Teammate Nicole Sinacori also had seven goals and two assists, but that's nothing new for her.

Taylor Paussuello, Oceanside: Had 41 saves against 21 goals allowed in three games last week, including 15 saves in a big 15-8 win over Hicksville on Wednesday.

Emily Piciullo, West Islip (pictured): She had three goals and an assist in a win over Smithtown West and then exploded for seven goals (along with Riley Hill) in a statement victory over West Babylon, 20-15, on Friday.

Briar Rose DeTomasso, South Side: She had 19 points in two games last week, including seven goals and four assists in Monday's victory over Friends Academy.

Hailey Wagner, Bellport: The junior scored a career-high nine goals and had three assists in a 17-13 win over Comsewogue on Tuesday.

Samantha Capobianco, North Shore: The goalie made 12 saves in a 12-8 win over John Jay, and had 14 saves in Thursday's 10-9 upset of defending Class A state champ Farmingdale.