They Made It: Girls lacrosse players of the week
Grace Beshlian, Wantagh: She made 14 saves, helping the Warriors stifle second-seeded Garden City in a 7-5 upset in the Nassau Class B semifinals. Wantagh will face Manhasset in the final on Wednesday, 3:30 at Adelphi.
Nicole Hauser, Oyster Bay: She scored the winner as the Lady Baymen rallied late to beat Clarke, 13-12, earning Oyster Bay's first playoff victory. The Lady Baymen will face Seaford in a Nassau Class C semifinal tonight.
Keri McCarthy, Hauppauge: She scored seven goals in the Eagles' 15-13 win over Longwood. She also had the go-ahead goal in an 11-8 win over Smithtown East in Hauppauge's first playoff game. Darla Poulin had three goals and three assists in their 15-7 win over Northport on Wednesday, which earned Hauppauge a trip to the Suffolk Class A final.
Sarah Reznick, Long Beach: The eighth-grader made 12 saves against two goals in the Marines' playoff win over MacArthur.
Brenna Connolly, Wantagh: She dished five assists then scored the winner with 12 seconds left as the Warriors edged Plainedge, 8-7, in a playoff game. She also scored twice in the Warriors' 7-5 upset of Garden City in the Nassau Class B semifinals.
Holly Logan, Cold Spring Harbor: The junior had a goal and a career-high seven assists in the Seahawks' playoff win over Island Trees.
Erin Pfail, Sacred Heart: The midfielder has scored at least three goals in the last six games, helping the Spartans each the CHSAA Class AA final. Pfail was pivotal in Sacred Heart's 13-9 semifinal win over Kellenberg, scoring (three goals), orchestrating the offense (two assists) and moving the ball quickly in transition. The Spartans face St. Anthony's in the final on Friday, 5 p.m. at Farmingdale State.
Kasey Mitchell, Mt. Sinai: Had six goals, three assists and five draw controls in a 17-4 win over Miller Place in the regular-season finale. Mitchell then had three goals and two assists in the Mustangs' 8-4 win over Shoreham-Wading River in a Suffolk Class C semifinal. Mt. Sinai faces Bayport-Blue Point in the final on May 29 at 3 p.m. at Dowling.
Kim Presuto, Syosset (pictured): She made 13 saves in a 6-5 win over Massapequa in the Nassau Class A semifinals, which earned the Braves their first trip to the county final.
Lindsay Darrell, West Islip: The Lions have been cutting it close lately, but Darrell has Darrell. She scored the winner with eight seconds left to edge West Babylon, 9-8, in a quarterfinal and, in the semifinals, she scored with a second remaining as West Islip just got past Middle Country, 12-11. The Lions will face Hauppauge in the final on May 29, 7:30 at Dowling.
Kasey Behr, St. Anthony's: The midfielder broke out for a season-high five goals as the Friars beat St. John the Baptist, 16-9, on Tuesday in a CHSAA Class AA semifinal. She had four goals and two assists in the regular-season finale win over SJB.
Samantha Apuzzo, West Babylon: She returned fully from an injury and exploded for eight goals and an assist in a Suffolk Class A first round win over Ward Melville. She had five goals in the semifinal loss to West Islip.