THIS DATE IN HISTORY

1919 The 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay at age 60.

1941 President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, outlined a goal of “Four Freedoms”: Freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom from want; freedom from fear.

1994 Skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the leg by an assailant at Detroit’s Cobo Arena; four men, including the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s rival, Tonya Harding, went to prison for their roles in the attack.

2001 With Vice President Al Gore presiding in his capacity as president of the Senate, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the contested 2000 presidential election.

2021 Supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding.