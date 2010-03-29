THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Friday, March 29, 1929

Rangers dethroned by the Bruins

In the first Stanley Cup final game at Madison Square Garden, the defending champion Rangers fell to the Boston Bruins, 2-1. Bill Carson's goal with 1:58 left in the third period was the winner. Carson was assisted by Harry Oliver, who had scored Boston's first goal. The Bruins, a fifth-year team, won both games of the best-of-three series (2-0 in Game 1) to earn their first Stanley Cup. The game was also the first Cup final between two American-based teams. The Rangers, who went 21-13-10, beat the New York Americans and the Toronto Maple Leafs to reach the final.