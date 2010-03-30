THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Saturday, March 30, 1985

Georgetown tops St. John's in NCAA semis

In the teams' fourth meeting of the season, No. 1 Georgetown routed St. John's, 77-59, in the NCAA semifinals in Lexington, Ky. The third-seeded Redmen, who finished 31-4, couldn't handle Reggie Williams (20 points) and Patrick Ewing (16 points). The Hoyas held St. John's star Chris Mullin to eight points, snapping his streak of 101 straight games in double figures. Georgetown went on to lose to Villanova in the final.