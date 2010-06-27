THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Wednesday, June 28, 1939

Bombers crank

13 homers in doubleheader

In a doubleheader at Shibe Park, the Yankees set a single-game record with eight home runs in the opener and hit five more in the nightcap for a major-league record 13 in one day. In the first game, a 23-2 win over the Philadelphia Athletics, Joe DiMaggio and Babe Dahlgren each homered twice and Tommy Henrich, Bill Dickey, George Selkirk and Joe Gordon also went deep. Despite the offensive barrage, the game lasted only 2 hours, 27 minutes. The Yankees won the second game, 10-0, behind homers from Gordon (two), DiMaggio, Dahlgren and Frank Crosetti. Lefty Gomez pitched a three-hitter. The Yankees went on to lead the league with 166 homers.