This day in NY sports history

Friday, Feb. 25, 1983

Carl Lewis dazzles the Garden

Carl Lewis became the second man in the history of the national championships to win the 60-yard dash (6.04) and the long jump (27'4¾") at the Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Garden. Stephanie Hightower set a world indoor record with a 7.36 in the 60-yard hurdles, beating Kim Turner and Candy Young. Hightower and Young had shared the record (7.37) after a tie at the Millrose Games a year before.