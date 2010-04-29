News

This day in NY sports history

Tuesday, April 30, 1940

Dodgers open season with nine wins

The Brooklyn Dodgers tied what was then a major-league record for consecutive wins to start as a season as James "Tex" Carleton no-hit the Reds in a 3-0 victory. Carleton walked two and struck out four as he improved to 2-0. He outdueled the Reds' Jim Turner, who went eight innings. Pete Coscarart was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. Carleton, 33, went 6-6 with a 3.81 ERA that year, his final season. The Dodgers went on to lose the next game, though, falling 9-2 to the Reds. Cincinnati would have the last laugh, overall. The Reds won the National League penant. Brooklyn was 12 games back good for second place.

