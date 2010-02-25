THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1935

Yankees release Babe Ruth

Age and a dispute with management led to Babe Ruth's being granted his unconditional release from the Yankees, allowing him to sign a contract as a player and assistant manager with the National League's Boston Braves. Ruth, whom the Yankees bought from the Red Sox in 1920, hit .349 with 659 home runs and 1,971 RBIs in leading the Yankees to seven pennants and four World Series titles in 15 seasons. Ruth batted .288 with 22 homers in his final season in New York. In signing with the Braves, Ruth, 40, returned to the city where he began his career as a lefthanded pitcher, but he hit only .181 with six homers in 28 games for the Braves.