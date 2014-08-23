Thomas Gorman of Bohemia named firefighter of the year by state group

Thomas Gorman, a member of the Bohemia Fire Department, was honored as the 2014 Firefighter of the Year during the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York’s annual convention in Albany on Friday.

“For me to have been chosen for my actions is an overwhelming experience and honor,” he said.

He has received similar firefighter of the year awards from the Southern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the Suffolk County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

Gorman, a 20-year member of the Bohemia department, was recognized for his actions during an apartment fire on Jan. 11, 2013.

According to a news release from the state firemen’s association, he “fought through heavy smoke and oppressive heat to first locate, then remove a resident from a rear bedroom on the second floor.”

During his time at the department, Gorman has served as president and vice president of Engine Co. 1 as well as fire prevention officer, and has chaired several committees.

He is now a member of Engine Co. 2, where he has received numerous awards including unit citations, the Hurst Green Cross Award in 1993 and 2013, and the Long Island Brush Fires award in 1995.

In September, the Suffolk County Fire Academy will present him with a gold Medal of Valor at the Bohemia Fire Department.

More than 27 people drove to the conference in Albany in Gorman’s honor.

In addition, Robert McConville of the Selden Volunteer Fire Department was recently chosen president of the state firemen’s association. He is the third Suffolk County firefighter to hold the position.

“This is a great day for Suffolk County,” County Executive Steve Bellone said.