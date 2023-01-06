Thomaston theater group holding auditions

Jan. 5—THOMASTON — Landmark Community Theatre is holding auditions for the Carole King musical, Beautiful, from 6-9 p.m., Jan. 22-23 at the Thomaston Opera House, Main Street, Thomaston. The snow date is Jan. 25.

Auditions are on a first come, first served basis. No appointments are required.

Noel Roberge will direct the show with music direction by Beckie Wallace. Show dates are April 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, May 5, 6, 7 for a total of 8 performances. Rehearsals begin Jan. 29 and continue two to three times a week, on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursday nights.

Those who are auditioning must bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 32 bars, about a minute, of a fully memorized musical theater song showcasing the style and vocal range of the character for which they are auditioning. Songs from the musical are allowed.

Additional vocalizing may also be a part of the audition to determine vocal range and harmonizing skills. An accompanist will be provided; no recorded accompaniment is permitted. All people auditioning should be expected to dance at their audition and wear appropriate clothing and shoes you can move in.

"LCT is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion. As such, we encourage performers of all races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexualities, abilities, and ages to attend every audition," according to a statement.

Performers with disabilities are encouraged to audition. Indicate if you need special services, assistance, or appropriate modifications to fully participate in this event by contacting Andrea Bingham, Production Manager, andrea@landmarkcommunitytheatre.org

The plot: The inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom. Carole King was a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From being part of a hit songwriting team with husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," and "Natural Woman."

For a full list of character descriptions, visit landmarkcommunitytheatre.org.

